Doctors becoming activists: a prescription for solidarity in Belarus and Russia

“Medics are a striking example of social solidarity,” says Andrey Tkachov, leader of the Belarusian Medical Solidarity Fund, which was set up to help persecuted Belarusian doctors. The activist, who also coordinated the hugely successful ByCovid19 initiative to cope with the pandemic, says the coronavirus crisis was instrumental in forging what he calls a “new mutual solidarity” between medical workers and society.

“When doctors started to appeal for help, they saw who responded: it was not the government, it was society,” Tkachov said.

In a wave of solidarity never seen in the authoritarian country before, citizens donated some 300,000 euros to ByCovid19, which was used to purchase some 450,000 pieces of PPE and 1,500 pieces of medical equipment.

“For the first time, medics saw that society is on their side,” says fellow activist and ByCovid19 coordinator Andrej Stryzhak. “Now they are on the side of society too. They are the leading group refusing to just stand by,” he emphasises. “They have no fears, especially after fighting COVID for several months.”

More than 4,400 doctors have signed an open letter calling for an end to police violence, new presidential elections, the release of political prisoners and the reinstatement of workers dismissed for political reasons.

Meanwhile, the White Coats Telegram channel serves as a primary exchange platform for the new medical activists, monitoring arrests, dismissals, court sentences and other abuses of medical staff. The channel was hacked recently, and its administrator was arrested and faces criminal charges. After migrating to a new channel, the channel again has over 51,000 subscribers. On another website, medics have teamed up with legal and IT experts to process data and provide independent information on COVID-19 for citizens and medical professionals.

“Where else do you see doctors beaten up and jailed in the midst of an epidemiological crisis?” asks Alexander Apeikin, an initiator of the Medical Solidarity Fund. “Medical professionals are a systematic necessity for all of us. Now they need systematic assistance.”

“Everything is much worse now [than before the disputed elections] for physicians and people who want to help them,” says Andrey Tkachov, director of the solidarity fund. Like most Belarusian activists, he now lives abroad, as fundraising channels inside the country have been shut down and any form of civic activism is harshly repressed. Undeterred, the solidarity fund is organising support for the families of arrested medical personnel and advising medical students dismissed from their universities for joining protests. They also collected more than 31,000 euros in several weeks.