‘The surgeons were nearly in tears’: Belarusian medics witness the brutal response to protests

I always knew that my place was in surgery and I’ve never been disappointed in my profession. The system breaks a lot of people, who are, at first glance, strong. It’s not only young people who become disaffected, but people with experience, too. You want a doctor to have authority, but in the majority of cases our patients don’t respect us and don’t value our expertise. For us to give qualified care, we study constantly and don’t see our families. And people treat us as if we were cleaners. I don’t want to offend people who clean streets but these are different levels of responsibility. We are responsible for people’s lives. To conduct an operation is an emotionally difficult thing to do; if you make a mistake, then you have to live with it, and answer to someone’s relatives. You are obliged to do your work well, you don’t have any other choice.

I don’t think it’s a secret for anyone that the true number of cases of coronavirus infection and death has been hidden in our country. Everyday doctors like us aren’t free to do as we like, we do what management tells us. In our hospital, we weren’t forbidden from written COVID-19 as a diagnosis, but the statistics for the country as a whole are completely wrong: there were many more people who got it. The fact that our authorities refused to treat COVID as a disease and didn’t introduce quarantine measures naturally led to a rise in infection rates among normal people and medics. Since the start of July our surgeons have been back at work, but the infection hasn’t gone anywhere.

Naturally, public sector workers have been under pressure. We have a contract system, our wages aren’t so big and we have families who we need to feed. There’s no private medicine here, and many specialist doctors can’t find jobs. We spent a lot of time and energy to master this profession, so we have something to lose.

From the start, a large number of doctors came out to protest due to the violence. As doctors, we saw the traumas caused by law enforcement against peaceful people, many of whom had just left to go to the shops. We realised that anyone could wind up in their place. I think that it’s important for people to see this support from public sector workers. Medics at our hospital started coming out and organising “solidarity chains”. We did it during our time off, and management didn’t stop us. There’s always been a unity among medics, and with the current situation in the country, it’s become even stronger. Can my doctor’s gown keep me safe? I don’t think so. As practice has shown, those who do these kind of terrible things to peaceful people don’t have any moral principles.