Does the Ryanair incident give Belarus’s opposition the leverage it needs?

More than 400 political prisoners and 30,000 people arrested: these are the results of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s brutal response to the protests that started in Belarus last year.

Today, you can get fined for hanging up socks, umbrellas or linen if they carry the red and white national colours used by the Belaursian opposition. Sweets wrapped in red-white-red packaging have even been removed from shops.

At the end of last year, it seemed as if the Belarusian authorities had successfully suppressed the protests. By winter, the country’s nascent democratic movement no longer had the strength to continue the peaceful demonstrations that had taken place between August and October. Instead, international politics became the main arena of contest.

Today, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus’ opposition leader-in-exile, is trying to isolate the regime diplomatically. She and her team are busy visiting European capitals and meeting with US and Canadian representatives, lobbying for measures that will put pressure on Lukashenka’s government.

Despite the scale of domestic repression, however, sanctions have been introduced slowly and selectively. For the Belarusian opposition, international expressions of “deep concern” have long become an ironic meme.

“The EU never reacts quickly,” said Franak Viačorka, an adviser to Tsikhanouskaya. “The adoption of sanctions, like the approval of any diplomatic initiative, takes a long time. It will take several months for European structures to do this, and a few more months until these measures take effect and have some effect.”

Slow progress

The EU’s response so far, which has been to introduce targeted sanctions against Lukashenka and 87 other government figures, as well as seven organisations, has been relatively soft.

After the violence and repression that accompanied elections in 2010, for instance, the bloc placed sanctions on 158 people. Denis Melyantsov, a political scientist who has taken part in “normalisation” efforts between Belarus and the EU in recent years, suggests that coronavirus, and the “Russian factor” may have played a role in softening the international response, despite the fact that repression this time is greater.

This time around, European governments and institutions have chosen a more positive agenda, by providing moral support to the Belarusian democratic movement, receiving Tsikhanouskaya at the highest level, presenting awards to the country’s democratic leaders, and supporting opposition organisers based abroad.

Two organisations that work with Tsikhanouskya, the Foundation for Cultural Solidarity and the Sports Solidarity Fund, have beeen trying to assign a cost to the Belarusian state’s actions – such as preventing pro-regime figures from participating in Eurovision and the relocation of the Ice Hockey World Championship from Minsk to Riga.