How Ingush women are fighting for the return of their children

She came to terms with the situation and had another child, who was born with a congenital condition. Now Asiyat’s life was all about fighting for her child’s health. Meanwhile, her husband began an affair with another woman. The rows at home continued, and when Asiyat’s younger child was almost two and the older one, five, she landed in hospital, at risk of a potential stroke. After recovery, Asiyat’s brother took her home to her parents’ house, but her husband arrived and announced that he was divorcing her.

Divorce

It used to be shameful for a woman to be divorced. Once divorced, she could only marry a divorced man, but divorced men usually married unmarried women. Now the situation is gradually changing, and the main argument for marriage between a divorced woman and an unmarried man is the fact that the Prophet Muhammad, a bachelor, married a divorced woman who was also older than him.

For a marriage to be dissolved, both Muslim and Ingush traditions suggest its enough for a man to tell his wife he wants to divorce her, although at the same time Islam doesn’t encourage it. “It’s seen as a very undesirable act,” says Ahmed Tangiyev, a theologian.

It certainly was for Asiat. “My husband just turned up and said we were getting divorced, although we had agreed that he would bring her the money for her medical expenses that day,” she tells me. “He also didn’t consult my brothers or other family members about the situation. And while I was in hospital he removed my child allowance certificate and my children’s birth certificates from the wallet with all my papers in it. I only discovered this later. He was already organising the divorce when I was ill.”

Children’s rights under Sharia Law

Unlike Adat customary law, Sharia gives mothers the principal right to bring up their children. In that sense, Sharia and Adat are contradictory. Over the last few years there has been a slight change in the use of Sharia law in Ingushetia where, according to Tangiyev, there is a general rule: children stay with their mothers until the age of seven, at which point they are asked who they would like to stay with, and this forms the basis for the decision.

“A Sharia judge can take individual decisions,” says Tangiev. “In other words, the court’s decision is always based on the interests of the children, not the parents. If a mother isn’t able to bring up her children, the court will leave them with their father. If it’s the other way around, then they can give the children to their mother.”

The Imam of the town where Asiat lived told her husband that their children would stay with her until they were seven, and that her husband, as required under Islam, should provide them with housing and everything required for a good standard of living.

“The Imam told him that he should forget about Adat,” says Asiat. “In Islam, children should be with their mother.”

At that time, though, Asiat was still undergoing treatment following her stroke risk. “The Imam said, in the presence of my ex-husband, that I could leave my children with my husband for a while and go, and that when I returned the children would be back with me.”

When Asiat returned, however, everything had changed: her ex-husband refused to give her children back or provide a home for them. Asiat went to the Sharia court, which yet again ruled that the children should be with their mother, while her ex-husband should provide the family with everything they needed.

Against the law

Russia is a state governed by the rule of law, as well as Adat and Sharia Law. Asiat and her ex-husband’s divorce wasn’t official. “My mistake was that I hoped he would just comply with the Sharia court ruling, and not get a civil court involved. It was only when he himself applied for a [official] divorce and went to court to force me to pay alimony, that I lodged a counter-case,” she tells me.

The court ruled that the children should stay with Asiat, but six weeks later her father died. Her ex-husband took the children for a week, ostensibly to spare them any psychological trauma over their grandfather’s death. At the end of the week, Asiat wanted the children back, but couldn’t get them – her ex-husband kept hold of them, even though it was illegal. “He turned my children against me, so that the kids themselves didn’t want to come back. When I came to meet my son out of school, he didn’t want to see me and became hysterical. And I had to leave.”

In the end, Asiat moved to another city, and didn’t manage to get her children back: “I couldn’t stay where I was, I was afraid of getting ill again. I lived on the next street to them, and when I was walking to work and he would drive past with my children, he wouldn’t even stop the car so they could at least say hello”.

Asiat’s older boy is now 13, and she says he has become withdrawn because of the rift between his parents and the constant psychological pressure his father puts him under. But she hasn’t lost hope that sooner or later the children will be back with her.

Through the eyes of psychologists and teachers

Zalina Beksalova, a secondary school teacher, tells me the story of a former student brought to a fifth grade class by his paternal grandmother. The boy’s father was dead, but he didn’t live with his mother – his strict and uncompromising grandmother had taken him to live with her.

According to Beksalova, at any moment he felt like in class, the boy would fumble in an enormous backpack, which got in the way of his learning process. It turned out that he was looking for his mobile phone and sending texts to his mother, whom he wasn’t allowed to see. The mother had secretly given him a mobile, so that he could keep up contact with her. After a while the lad moved to another school – Beksalova discovered that he had returned to his mother after all, and told me that this kind of situation wasn’t uncommon in her experience.

“They always have the cautious look of someone who can no longer play around with his mother, the look of someone who only has themself to rely on,” says Zalina. “Bruises and cuts are common in this type of family.”

Djannetta Akhilgova is a psychologist by profession and heads a resource centre that works on woman and child issues. Akhilgova feels that a child frequently becomes purely a tool for revenge against a mother who has decided on divorce. “This revenge has a hugely destructive effect on the health and wellbeing of the child,” she tells me.

Psychologist Khadi Dudarova works directly with these kind of cases, dealing with children brought to her with psychological traumas. “Children who frequently see their parents in a bad temper and fits of rage develop neuroses and even psychotic conditions,” says Khadi. She stresses that working with a psychologist can decrease the child’s trauma, but parents won’t often ask for help.

A forced marriage

Zarema Besayeva, whose married life also didn’t work out well, didn’t turn to a Sharia court, but sought permission to raise her children in a secular court. Her married life began “off-kilter”, as she herself jokes. In 1994 she, as a 19 year old young woman, was abducted by her future husband against her will.

“I didn’t know him then. I never even spoke to him. He saw me somewhere, fancied me and stole me.”

Stealing or abducting brides was widespread in Ingushetia until 2013, when it was officially banned. A young woman could be kidnapped by her future husband without any words being spoken between them, although in the last few years before the ban, the “abduction” generally took place by mutual assent. It meant you could get married swiftly and avoid the traditional endless bother and ritual.