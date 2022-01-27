Hundreds died in Kazakhstan’s ‘Bloody January’. Who were they?

On 11 January, The Village, an online Kazakhstani media, began compiling lists of missing people, based on information sent to them by readers. Within five days, the publication had received 46 reports of missing people, some of whom had since been found. Volunteers from different cities also updated lists and conducted searches for missing persons. One group of volunteers in Almaty said they received hundreds of missing person reports after the protests.

In efforts to summarise this information, a website – named ‘Qantar’ after the Kazakh word for January – was set up to collate information on people injured, detained or killed. By 16 January, there were 519 people on the list.

By speaking to relatives, friends and rights activists, Vlast has identified the circumstances of death for the following people.

Those who died

On the evening of 7 January, two Almaty residents, Kuat Bitkenbaev, 73, and Gulzifa Kulsultanova, 64, were driving home from visiting their relatives. By coincidence, Bitkenbaev and Kulsultanova had taken part in the last major protests in Kazakhstan, some 35 years ago, when thousands of people came out in the first mass demonstration of the Perestroika period in 1986.

Near Republic Square, an open space at the heart of the city, Bitkenbaev and Kulsultanova’s car came under automatic fire and was set alight. The couple did not have time to unfasten their seat belts, and they died in the fire.

Their son found the remains of his parents the following day.

Kuat Bitkenbaev and Gulzifa Kulsultanov | Source: Facebook

Nuraliya Aitkulova, a civic activist, was among protesters in Almaty’s Republic Square, the day before, on 6 January. At around 7pm that day, two bullets hit Aitkulova in the chest, and she died shortly after. The identification of her body, according to two of Aitkulova’s nieces, took place at gunpoint. Aitkulova is survived by her daughter.

On the same day and in the same city, activist Aslan Ualiyev was shot in the head and chest. Days later, on 10 January, Ualiyev’s brother Darkhan Ualiyev, also a civil activist, was detained near the city morgue, where he was looking for Aslan’s body. Ualiyev was taken to the Almaty city police station, after which contact with him was lost. According to Darkhan’s wife, only a state-appointed lawyer is permitted to visit him. Darkhan’s relatives believe that he has been charged with terrorism offences.

Nuraliya Aitkulova, Aslan Ualiyev, Aitbai Aliyev | Sources: Instagram, Facebook

The body of activist Aitbai Aliyev was found by his son Artur in the morgue in the town of Kyzylorda on 9 January. According to his family, Aliyev was detained by police on 5 January. On the same day, he was taken to intensive care, and on 6 January Aliyev’s body was delivered to the morgue. His son found large scars on his father’s head.

Almas Garifullin, together with his friend Alexander, owned a grocery store in Almaty. Their shop continued to operate during the January protests, providing local residents with necessary goods. On the evening of 6 January, the two men went out to refuel their car in order to buy groceries for the store the next morning. At the intersection of Ryskulov Avenue and Akhrimenko Street, not far from the gas station, the car in front of them made a sharp U-turn, after which shots were fired. A bullet hit Almas in the shoulder. He died on the way to the hospital.

Almas Garifullin | Source: Instagram

On the evening of 5 January, Sultan Kamshybek, 12, went to an Almaty grocery store with his mother, uncle and aunt. A few minutes later, shooting began. The boy thought that someone was launching fireworks and started filming them. Unknown persons shot Sultan in the back of the head. His family managed to provide first aid and even restore the child’s breathing, and then took him to the hospital. Sultan could not be saved.

On 8 January, a family of three was shot dead in Taldykorgan, a town to the north of Almaty. According to the victims’ family, at around 8.30pm, husband and wife Nurbolat Seitkulov and Altynai Etaeva, as well as their 15-year-old daughter Nurai, were driving home from visiting friends.

On this day, the curfew in the city began to operate from 8pm, but relatives believe that the family did not know this – the notification about the change in the curfew time was made late. Unknown persons opened fire on the vehicle, killing those inside. These deaths are currently under investigation.

Yerlan Zhagiparov, an archaeologist famous for hunting petroglyphs, disappeared on 6 January at around 7pm somewhere in or near Republic Square. Soon after, relatives and numerous friends began asking for information on social media. On 12 January, relatives received news that Zhagiparov’s body was in the Almaty city morgue: his brother, Nurland, had reportedly found him in a corridor, handcuffed, brutally beaten and shot in the chest. According to his brother, Nurlan, In the same corridor, Nurlan saw the bodies of many other unidentified people. Zhagiparov was 49 years old.

Yerlan Zhagiparov | Source: Facebook

On 6 January, Islam Torebek, a 21-year-old student, went out with a friend to buy groceries in the western city of Zhanaozen. Due to the internet shutdown, they had no idea which parts of the city would be dangerous , and so they set off to look for a shop that was open. Torebek came under fire and died shortly thereafter. He was a fifth-year student at the Almaty University of Energy and Communications, and was preparing to defend his thesis.

On 7 January, Babakhan Zholbaryskhanuly, also 21, was shot dead near a residential complex on Raiymbek Avenue. He was a native of the Turkestan region and had previously completed military service in Kazakhstan’s National Guard. That day, Babakhan left his apartment to take out the garbage. As he approached the bin, three police cars pulled up next to him. According to his father, several people dressed in military uniforms got out of the car and opened fire. Babakhan was wounded in the heart, others who were nearby managed to hide behind a garbage can. The young man was refused hospitalisation in several clinics before being taken to the central city clinical hospital. He died a few hours later.

On 5 January, Almaz Berekenov, 35, was shot dead behind the building of the regional administration in Atyrau, in western Kazakhstan. According to his relatives, Berekenov read namaz, but did not follow any radical religious movements. At lunch, after he finished work, he went to the city mosque and then joined protesters in the city square. He stood on the edge of the crowd, holding the national flag in his hands. That evening, his brother received a call from the city morgue and was told that Almaz’s body was in the institution. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Almaz worked as a head engineer in a computer equipment maintenance company and was fond of singing.

Yerasyl Kalykula, 25, was shot dead on 5 January during a protest in Shymkent. He was hospitalised after receiving a gunshot wound to the stomach, but doctors could not save him. The man’s family have still not been able to find out the circumstances of his death.

On 6 January, cameraman and hip-hop artist Saken Bitayev was killed in Almaty. Bitaev had been driving with friends when they were stopped and asked to get out of the car. After he refused, the unknown men opened fire, and a bullet hit Bitaeyv in the lungs. He died at the scene.

Saken Bitayev | Source: RBK

On the same day, a driver working for an Almaty TV channel, Muratkhan Bazarbayev, was shot dead while driving two journalists to film in Republic Square. Before leaving, they were informed that the military had already liberated the square from unidentified groups. Cameraman Diasken Baitibayev was also shot. The bullet hit his right hand and surgeons were forced to amputate two of his fingers.

During the January events in Kazakhstan, at least four foreign citizens were killed. Russian citizen Maria Kim, 26, died in Taraz on 6 January as a result of a gunshot wound. The following day , 22-year-old Israeli citizen Levan Kojiashvili was killed in Almaty. He had not participated in the armed clashes, but was wounded on his way to work. He was taken to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Aziz Musaev, a 32-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan, was shot dead on 6 January near Republic Square in Almaty. On his way home from his sister’s apartment, Musaev saw a wounded man and began to help him. At that moment, unknown persons opened fire on him. He had lived in Kazakhstan since 2015 and worked as a coach in a city sports centre.

On 11 January, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported the death of another citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The man’s name was Bakhtiyar Bazarbaev, but the details of his death have not been disclosed and his body has not been handed over to his relatives due to an ongoing investigation.