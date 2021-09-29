“We’re ideal workers”: a day with Kyiv’s trade union trolleybus drivers

Financially, it has been difficult. When we refused to travel on faulty vehicles, we were paid lower wages: 75% of our salary, without any bonuses. Our union chairman, Andriy Samko, was getting 3,000-4,000 hryvnias [£80-£108] a month when everyone else in the union was on 15,000-17,000 [£400-£460]. And now, by the way, all members of the independent trade union have the lowest salaries. Everyone else gets paid above 20,000, and we get 15,000 – because we don't work weekends, we work our own hours. We are resting, so passengers can be confident in us. We go to work well-rested.

Other drivers work a night shift, come home at 7am, sleep, and then two hours later are back to work. This is how some people work here. And no one will ask them if you didn’t get enough sleep, maybe you’re tired, maybe you’re hungry.

Thanks to our activists, trolleybuses with run-down tires stopped being used. Good tyres mean, first of all, the safety of passengers. How many cases have we seen when our tyres exploded, the floor collapsed and people suffered - someone injures their leg, someone gets burned. Now, it's definitely better. We do not use faulty vehicles; people can be sure that they will be taken to their destination. This was the reason we organised our hunger strike in 2017: I was given five trolleybuses with bald tyres in a single day.

People are divided into several groups over the union. Some say there’s nothing for it to do, this is nonsense - if you go to work, everything will be fine, they say. Some say the opposite: “You guys are great. At least someone can achieve something, at least someone is trying.” And some say that they do not care, what difference does it make to me. This is what they’ve been taught.

Since perestroika, people have forgotten what trade unions are and that they were trying to achieve something. It used to be: you are in the trade union, they put you on the waiting list for an apartment, they get insurance for you, you get holidays. After perestroika, we were told to forget this - no holidays, no apartments, no insurance, nothing. People have lost the habit. They realised that it’s every man for themselves.

Andriy Samko, 42

Trolleybus driver, head of the trade union branch at Kurenivka depot

Andriy Samko | Source: Olena Tkalich

In general, the work of Kyivpastrans managers is completely meaningless. We had 16 trolleybuses without wheels. That is, in our depot alone there were 16 cars less than needed. The fewer working trolleybuses we have on the line, the longer the interval on the route. People won’t wait, they’ll take other transport. As a result, our passenger numbers fall, and Kyivpastrans does nothing to keep them.

Take those wheels that have not been purchased for a year. They bought tyres for 16 trolleybuses, and 10 buses have already worn them out. This is sabotage, because everyone knows very well: there is a service that is paid to know when our tyres run out. And if they don’t buy tyres on time, it means that the minibus companies are lobbying someone. The minibuses are making money, and we sit around crying that we have no money and we need subsidies.

Tenders are being abused: Kyivpastrans announces a tender for a million hryvnia so that some company would draw up a blueprint for a new line of cable. This is nonsense, this is a piece of work for a student. They have four floors of college graduates that could draw this.

What did the union cost you?

I spent almost all my free time on the union. Now it’s less time, because the lawsuits over dismissals and discipline are nearly over. But you still need to read, study. It is always interesting to know something new. Almost all my time has been spent on it.

In general, being involved in the union is like studying. We began to understand Ukraine’s labour laws, learned almost all the regulatory documents on operating trolleybuses. It turns out that you gain experience, knowledge, and respect. If you know the law, and more or less understand it, management treats you in a completely different way.

Even before the trade union, in December 2014 we were not paid for four months. There were nine of us, and we went on strike, blocked the road out of the depot so that no one could leave. This was my first experience. After spending four months without pay, I had to take radical action. Experience shows that radical actions have proven to be the most effective. And during this time, my motivation has not changed. On the contrary, it’s encouraging that we have done and won so much.