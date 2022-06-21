“We didn’t see any bread for a month.” This is how Lyudmila, 73, describes life in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum under Russian occupation.

Together with her 12-year-old great-grandson, Lyudmila, who is battling cancer, sat through weeks of the Russian seizure of her hometown - with little access to food, electricity and heat.

That was, until her granddaughter Yulia, a restaurant manager in Kyiv, decided to rescue her from a town that locals have come to call Ukraine’s “second Mariupol”.

Once home to several artistic murals, including one of John Lennon calling for peace, Izyum, like Mariupol, now lies virtually in ruin. According to a representative of the city council, 80% of the buildings in Izyum have been destroyed. Three months into the Russian occupation, the city does not have regular access to essential services such as water and gas and the phone lines are down most of the time.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

For the Russian occupying forces, Izyum is important as a gateway to Donbas, the Ukrainian territory over which Russian forces desperately want to establish full control. And to get her grandmother and son out, Yulia ended up travelling 400 miles through remote villages in a desperate journey through Ukraine.