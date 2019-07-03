The republic of broken promises: how Ingushetia’s trust was won - and then lost

The land issue

Evkurov’s second term as head of the republic was a period of unfulfilled promise and rampant corruption. The killings continued, albeit at a lesser rate - to this day, young men in Ingushetia are liable to be detained, abducted or simply shot by the security forces, who then declare them militants. There are never any trials, investigations or evidence. For example, on 26 May 2016, the security forces shot five men dead in different locations across the republic. Their involvement in terrorist activity was never proven. Evkurov would often make statements that he was taking investigations “under personal control”, but the murder cases never went anywhere.

Meanwhile, Ingushetia’s social and infrastructure problems remained unaddressed. Reports were made on the creation of new enterprises that would contribute to the republic’s budget, but in practice these companies never worked. One scandalous case involved the practice of registering false employees at state enterprises. Between 2017 and 2018, over 60,000 people found that they had been registered as workers at various agricultural companies. The public believed that this was an attempt to bring down the unemployment figures. Evkurov called it a computing error.

It was just before Evkurov was elected to a second term that his relationship with Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, began to break down. And the reason was one that would haunt Evkurov - the disputed territories with Chechnya. In August 2013, Kadyrov declared his intention to bring the land issue to the national level. Evkurov noted that the Ingushetia-Chechen border should run through existing and agreed territory. But a few days after, Kadyrov revealed that the Chechen authorities had documents confirming that two districts were, in fact, Chechen territory.