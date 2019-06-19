Arrests, lies and borders: what’s happening with land disputes in Russia’s North Caucasus

In the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, the authorities are currently pursuing 26 criminal cases over demands to halt the transfer of land to neighbouring Chechnya. Activists are accused of violent conduct towards the police and calling for civil unrest. There are regular reports of new arrests, and there may well be more in the future.

At a minimum, these protests have halted plans for a significant allocation of Ingush territory to Chechnya. Since autumn last year, the rallies in Magas, Ingushetia’s capital, have also provoked public support in other Russian cities and abroad, with activists organising pickets in support of protesters. The Russian press has already called these investigations a “second Bolotnaya Square Case”, in reference to the numerous prosecutions that followed protests over Vladimir Putin’s 2012 inauguration.

The first hints that there was something amiss on Ingushetia-Chechnya border came in September 2018, when border posts began to move. Soon after, locals discovered that an agreement had been reached on a so-called boundary amendment between the two republics.

That same month, a document appeared on a Chechen government website which discussed a commission to oversee issues arising from any changes of the Chechen Republic’s administrative borders. The commission was headed by Magomed Daudov, speaker of the Chechen parliament and right-hand man to Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as numerous close allies of the Chechen leader.

At the end of January 2019, it was revealed that Dagestan had also set up a land commission and was beginning to work with representatives of Chechnya. But in mid-April, both commissions had to announce that their work had come to a halt.

“Repressive measures are now going full throttle and show no signs of stopping,” Ruslan Mutsolgov, regional head of the liberal opposition Yabloko party, says.

Old and young behind bars

“According to our information, the police have identified no less than 300 people who were on the main square in Magas, and the federal highway blockade outside of Nazran on 27 March," Ruslan Mutsolgov tells me." These people weren’t necessarily protesters – some of them had come to calm the situation and persuade the protesters to unblock the road.”

The investigative detention centre in Nalchik is full of people of all kinds: it’s not just the young and active, such as prominent opposition politician Bagaudin Khautiyev, who have been arrested, but also older dignitaries like Akhmed Barakhoyev and Malsag Uzhakhov. Most of them will probably be found guilty, and generally, if a court decides to impose a custodial sentence, they’ll be behind bars for some time. The names of only a few people who have come under pressure are known. According to Mutsolgov, around 200 people have been arrested, charged with administrative offences and given fines or community service.