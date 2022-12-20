“When local government people visit, they wear masks and gloves, as if they’re afraid of catching something from us. They are quite hostile,” says Anna, a young Roma woman.

Having fled her home in western Ukraine, she is now living with about 40 other displaced people, all Roma, in a refugee shelter in north-west Hungary. The shelter is in a disused boarding school on a remote spot outside the hamlet of Csermajor.

There’s no fighting around their home village near Uzhhorod, on Ukraine’s western border with Slovakia. But living conditions for Roma people, always precarious, have become even harder since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thanks to the influx of internally displaced people from elsewhere in the country.

Roma activists in Hungary (and non-Roma professionals assisting the community) consistently describe conditions for Roma people in Zakarpattia as even worse than those they encounter domestically, even during peacetime.

The region of Zakarpattia, also known as Transcarpathia, whose population comprises a complex mix of historic minorities, experienced multiple regime changes in the 20th century thanks to shifting borders. After the USSR’s collapse in 1991, it became one of the most economically depressed areas of Ukraine.

Roma people in the region tend to face double discrimination – for being Hungarian speakers, and for being Roma. Paradoxically, hostility from ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine can be severe, as the latter are keen to distinguish themselves from Roma in the eyes of other groups.

A recent survey of arrivals from Zakarpattia found that 36% of the families had no running water, 33% had no heating, and 38% had no electricity back home in Ukraine. Wartime conditions mean the food situation has become unsustainable. The displaced Roma I met in Hungary have crossed there reluctantly to wait out the duration of the conflict.

Though Hungarian-speaking, all the Roma people from the border region of Zakarpattia I meet hold only a Ukrainian passport and express a strong desire to return to their homes in Ukraine after the war. Looking at their housing conditions and hearing about the obstacles they face, it’s hard to think they would remain here unless they had to. When I ask Anna and others what the hardest thing about their present situation is, the answer is always the same: “Homesickness.”