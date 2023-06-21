“There won’t be any hesitation.” These were the words of Alexander Lukashenka on the possibility of Belarus using nuclear weapons last week.

Russian tactical nuclear weapons have reportedly already been moved into Belarus, according to separate statements by both Lukashenka and Vladimir Putin. “God forbid I’ll have to take the decision to use these weapons today,” Lukashenka said on 13 June. “But there won’t be any hesitation if there’s aggression against us.”

Ukraine intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has since claimed that ‘no warheads’ have yet arrived in Belarus, but that the country’s warhead storage facilities are being prepared.

The arrival, real or otherwise, of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus was meant to be a victory for Lukashenka. He has been trying to convince Belarusians that the decision will strengthen Belarusian security, as the West is accused of trying to take control of the country and Ukraine of threatening to attack it.

But in reality, the transfer of Russian nukes is likely driving a difficult process for Lukashenka: the Russian security establishment taking increasing control of Belarus under cover of its war against Ukraine.