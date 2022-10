oD: Are you attached to the news cycle?

TR: It’s what I work with. Sometimes it’s important to use the news cycle, calendar dates and so on. My work is based on reality itself.

oD: During the first months of the war, you didn’t speak out about it through your work?

TR: I spoke out in the early days, publicly. I said everything I thought about it. And then I looked for the most effective statement, something that could touch a person. For this, direct and widely used formulations won’t work. You need to think in a more subtle way.

Well, the rules of the game now are such that if you stay in Russia and speak directly about the war, most likely you will end in prison. And there’s no point to that. You have to look for an opportunity [to say things differently].

oD: It means you are careful.

TR: What else can I do? I think of Pavel Krisevich [a Russian protest artist who was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2022], who I really appreciate as an artist. He was one jump ahead. It's a shame that he’s in jail. We’re missing his voice.

oD: Have the war and subsequent bans on protest damaged the Russian art community?

TR: No, rather the opposite. This is a very specific situation. You need to work carefully. And the bans are serious limitations. Doing something big is hard. Even to change price tags in a store [as artist Alexandra Skochilenko is said to have done], you should at least cover your face and not use your bank card to pay after. Not all people understand this, but they learn quickly.

oD: And what about legality in terms of art in Russia: what can be called legal today and what cannot?

TR: That’s not relevant anymore. I won’t pretend that the law works and that we live in a state of law. We are [experiencing] something else. What’s possible and what isn’t? Well, obviously, there are direct triggers [that can lead you to being arrested]: references to ‘the king’ [Putin], to wars and, perhaps, using anti-war slogans. But then everything depends on the situation and is decided based on how loud and impudent a statement is, and whether it has gone viral in the media.

oD: You said you have always believed that there is an antidote to war: honest journalism, works of art and civic solidarity. But don't you think that in the past six months everything has collapsed to the extent that there is no one left to tell the truth?

TR: I think it's an illusion that it’s all collapsed. It's just that the conversation is now held in the language of weapons and fire. It’s very loud and drowns out other voices. But the war will end, and these people will no longer have the opportunity to speak. They will listen to what we say.

oD: Have you felt resistance to the war in cities?

TR: Of course, much more often than supportive statements.

oD: How have you felt this resistance?

TR: In life. In what people say to each other, how they look at each other. Signs of protest are visible in the street, and they are real: words on the street weigh much more than words on the internet. So when I see anti-war signs, I feel like I’m meeting allies.

oD: Have you seen any anti-war rhetoric that has grabbed your attention?

TR: A crossed-out swastika and the inscription: ‘Boys against garbage.’ I would like to hang it on the wall of the Kremlin for 9 May [Victory Day].

oD: Where do you draw the line between a post on Facebook and going out into the streets?

TR: This is something everyone should ask themselves. I go outside. In my opinion, going out is important and necessary.

oD: You’re not going to leave Russia. Why not?

TR: I’m interested in Russia. I love this place and I want to live here. These are dark times, of course, but we can do things differently. If I left, I don’t even know what I’d do. There are, of course, people who work from afar, but the possibilities are limited.

oD: And what would be the last straw?

TR: Well, the choice between emigration and prison is not easy. You can’t do anything useful in prison.