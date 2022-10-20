



oD: The videos of council workers violently dismantling the letters speak for themselves.

TR: Yes, only the videos will remain. You know what they say: “We will be forgotten by the era, well, fuck it!” [A lyric from a song by Belarusian hip-hop band UNNV, ‘Killed, But Not By You’].

oD: What are your influences?

TR: Music influenced me a lot. I started listening to bands like Rage Against the Machine and Contra la Contra when I was at school. This led me to anarchist ideas.

I grew up in anti-fascist circles, with the zines and publishing house of Ilya Kormiltsev [a Russian poet, translator and publisher, most famous for having worked as a songwriter for popular rock band Nautilus Pompilius], which was very active and published good books, now banned. I managed to absorb them. And when I started studying philosophy, it allowed me to understand ideas in depth.

Plus there’s the charge that music and anarchism gave me.

There is an expression: “people with a heightened sense of justice”. I think it's not an entirely correct description. This sense of justice is either there in a person, or it is not. And I have it. Everything I talk about comes from this feeling.

It’s actually quite useful, because when you think about justice and society, you think about those who, let's say, are weaker, poorer, less educated, or have some serious physical problem. And supporting all these people, in my opinion, makes a society successful, humane and advanced. I work as an artist, but one way or another, these are my values.

oD: How did Yekaterinburg become known as Russia’s capital of street art?

TR: It’s important to understand that the concept of ‘the capital of street art’ was created by people who wanted to come up with something that the authorities would like. I learned about it quite recently and have always been repelled by this wording.

If we have a street art capital, should we make a street art Kremlin and a street art tsar?

oD: Tell us how the street art community works in Russia. From the outside, it looks like a close-knit institution that has its own festivals and speaks out regularly and loudly.

TR: It's definitely not an institution. These are people who work and are engaged in creative practice. They don’t work inside [a structure] but outside. I wouldn’t say that they share some kind of strong, ideological affinity. Rather, they are small groups, so they’re always effective.

Small teams appear in Russian cities. They are independent of each other. But even a small team can do a lot. New creators are constantly appearing. This is a movement that can’t be stopped. Its fragmentation plays an important role. If you have some kind of structure, it can be subdued, led and beheaded. If it's something horizontal, then it flows through your fingers – you won't catch it. That matters.

oD: You and other artists participate in auctions and donate the earnings to human rights activists. What percentage of revenue do you give them?

TR: Half to human rights activists, and half to us. We’re in the same boat. We live in a police state, which is going through a moment critical for its existence. Citizens are under maximum pressure. Yet we still, much to my surprise, have some kind of support system. This means we must support the existence of these organisations. They’ve helped me and my friends.

oD: How have they helped?

TR: When I was detained, I was assisted by a lawyer from the Apology of Protest [an organisation offering legal help to detained protesters].

Without that lawyer, of course, it would have been more difficult. [In April 2021, Radya was sentenced to 39 hours of compulsory work for taking part in a pro-Navalny protest in January.]

oD: What’s the highest sum one of your pieces has sold for?

TR: Tens of thousands of euros [for the piece ‘If only I could embrace you, but I'm just a text’]. Not some fabulous sum.

oD: Depends how you look at it.

TR: Depends on what you compare it to. How much is a tank worth?