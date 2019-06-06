Rustavi, Georgia: history of a mono-town

As well as some well-preserved Soviet-era buildings, 15 minutes from the centre you can find the remains of an ancient fort from the fourth-fifth century BC. The parallel coexistence of the “old” and “new” is the main theme of Rustavi life. It organises the urban space, the stories told by local resident and the contents of the local museum where the ground floor exhibits ancient objects and the second, the “Soviet”, covers the history and development of the metallurgical plant.

“The ancient city stood right here,” the museum guide tells me. “Everything you see has literally been wrested from the bulldozers by archaeologists.”

“When they began to build the metallurgical plant, they started to find the remains of ancient settlements. The archaeologists initiated the dig, but it was difficult – they weren’t able to get on quietly with their work. They were forced to build the factory and excavate the old city simultaneously in a very short time. When a building was going up, they often only had time to photograph what they had vaguely seen and make some sketches – that was it. So there’s a lot we don’t know – the ancient city is buried under modern housing blocks now.”

Finishing the older part of the museum, our guide makes an exception for us and takes us up to the first floor. The main part of the exhibition is closed – the museum is running a show by a young local artist. The Soviet-period artefacts are peeking out from behind white stands in the centre of the hall. We ask if we can draw a screen aside and, in the shadow of the new exhibition, we can see photos and objects of the massive socialist construction programme from nearly 70 years ago.

What remains of the post-socialist town?

“It was a powerful plant! And that power could be felt all over Georgia, at least. Everyone envied people from Rustavi!” says Givi Zurashvili, a veteran metal worker, manager and loyal son of Rustavi.

Typically for Rustavi, Zurashvili’s family history is interwoven with the construction and development of the town’s metal industry. As you hear from many locals, the story begins with mass mobilisation: 5,000 young men born in 1926 were taken from all over Georgia and assigned to training courses in metallurgical facilities in Ukraine and Russia. People from other areas of Georgia were also assigned to construction work in Rustavi, and many settled there afterwards.

Givi’s father was one of the 5,000 people who were mobilised. “My father trained in Yenakiyevo, in Donetsk region,” he tells me. “They had their own metallurgical plant there. That’s where he met my mum, and took her with him – she was 16, he was 19. When they came back in 1947, the first production facilities were already in operation. The young specialists returning to Rustavi were joined by qualified metallurgists from Ukraine and Russia, many of whom went back home over time, but those who could adapt to local conditions stayed.”