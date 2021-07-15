School report: what Georgia’s missing in its education reforms

On leaving office in 2013, Georgia’s former president, Mikheil Saakashvili,remarked that if he’d spent as much of the state budget on the country’s education system as he had on the armed forces, Georgia would be in a much stronger position today.

Eight years later, in 2021, Georgia’s education spending is double the defence budget, and indeed, the education system is in a markedly better state. Rebuilt schools, retrained and better paid teachers, and improved IT facilities have all made a difference for the majority of Georgian students. But despite these successes, education reforms are still failing large numbers of children.

My colleagues and I at the Georgian Educational Advocacy Project (funded by the US Embassy in Georgia) have combed through reams of quantitative and qualitative data and spoken to dozens of teachers and parents. In particular, we reviewed and aggregated data collected by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a US foreign aid agency, from studies that looked into each of Georgia’s 2,000 public schools.

The data showed positive changes over the last 15 years, including 230 schools built from scratch or fully renovated, the doubling of teachers’ salaries between 2008 and 2016, and the fact that since 2011, all students receive brand new laptops on their first day of school.

But it also highlighted the uneven nature of Georgia’s educational reforms. We discovered that thousands of Georgian students still study in crumbling, inadequately heated schools; teaching for ethnic minority students lags far behind their Georgian counterparts; and almost 2% of children don’t attend school at all.

Infrastructure and overcrowding

The infrastructure programme, in particular, has done much to improve conditions from the worst days of the 1990s, when children – even in elite Tbilisi schools –wore their winter coats as they sat in classrooms with broken windows and sputtering kerosene stoves.

Now, almost every school in urban areas has central heating. But still, some 15 years into the reform effort, many rural schools are still in a terrible condition. Around half of all Georgian schools remain stuck in the bad old days of the 1990s, using wooden stoves for heating, which can produce harmful fumes that are dangerous for young children.

“You cannot imagine the conditions. Constant dust, students and teachers are in tears from the smoke. The wood stove is in a hazardous condition,” a teacher from Kvemo Kartli, southeastern Georgia, told us. Currently one in five kids, overwhelmingly in rural Georgia, study at schools that are still using firewood. Ten schools, all in rural villages, have no heating at all.

Millennium Challenge reports reveal that approximately 50% of the country’s schools use wood for heating, and these schools educate about 83,000 children, or 19% of all students in Georgia. This highlights another inequality in the Georgian education system: urban schools are overwhelmed with demand, while many rural schools are close to empty.