‘Ukraine fatigue’ is dangerous – and Putin is banking on it

“It’s becoming harder to sell stories about Ukraine,” said one of my colleagues from an international TV crew, as we drove past bombed-out apartment blocks in the town of Borodianka, just north of Kyiv. “People are tired of this war.”

I understand. I am Ukrainian. Most of my acquaintances abroad stopped wondering whether I was dead or alive in the third week of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

I am currently working as a fixer – a translator, organiser, problem solver – for international television. This is my first visit to the villages and towns north of the capital since they were liberated. It’s a beautiful May day and the charred carcasses of houses in Makariv, Andriivka and Hostomel stand out in sharp relief against the blue sky. Poplar fluff is everywhere, looking too much like ash.

The Russian army was forced out of the Kyiv region two months ago, and the period of breaking news from the area is luckily over. Now, we are looking for stories with more lasting impact, interviewing the survivors of Russian war crimes.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

But after more than three months of constant news about Ukrainian cities being destroyed, Ukrainian civilians tortured, and the Ukrainian army hit with all types of weapons but nuclear, the global community is sliding into ‘Ukraine fatigue’.

Calls for Ukraine to compromise with the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, and cede territories are getting louder. No doubt, they are, in part, fuelled by the looming food crisis – courtesy of Russia blocking Ukrainian grain exports. For a world that appears ready to move on, Ukraine’s resistance might slowly turn into an inconvenience. And Russia is banking on it.