“What matters is that you’re alive,” my relatives and friends tell me since I evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. But it’s not enough. Every time I look at photos of the city I used to live in, my heart sinks.

When Russian troops launched a brutal assault on the city, hundreds of people faced the choice of staying in their homes or leaving – and needed help to do both. But animals also faced horrors. In the neighbouring town of Hostomel, Russian soldiers are reported to have set fire to a stable, burning more than 30 horses alive. Conversely, one man travelled 94 kilometres from Irpin to the town of Korostyshiv, in Zhytomyr, with his two cows.

When fleeing Irpin, many people took their pets with them, but some weren’t able to. In the days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dima Naumovich, Mariia Kryvenko and Anastasiia Trishkina volunteered to help evacuate civilians and animals. During that period, Dima travelled 50 kilometres from Kyiv to Irpin every day to assist with evacuations – until he was hit by a sniper. Fortunately, the sniper missed, only grazing his temple.

Today, Irpin’s residents are clearing the streets after Ukrainian forces re-took control of the city. I spoke to the three volunteers about how they saved animals while Irpin was under attack.

When did you become a volunteer?

Dima Naumovich, 27: I’m an IT specialist from Belarus. I’ve been living in Kyiv for four years with my girlfriend Masha. On one of the first days [of the war], Masha saw a call for help on Instagram from a family who was trying to leave Irpin. That’s how it started. Masha wrote that we could help and we began receiving dozens of requests every day – to evacuate someone’s sister, someone’s grandmother. Masha communicated with people and I would drive every day.

At some point, people began to say they needed help evacuating animals. Since then, we’ve received hundreds of requests for helping pets. We also delivered humanitarian aid and food. I’d bring everything to the Romanivka bridge and transport things to people across the city.

I’m still at it. Of course, Irpin is currently under Ukrainian control and they are rebuilding, but people still need help. I’ve come to know the town as if it was my own.