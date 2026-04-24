The Climate Wars: How Superpowers Are Carving Up the Earth | With Arthur Snell

The climate crisis is changing the way nations think about food, energy, resources, war and peace. Melting ice caps are opening up new trade routes fought over by the world's great powers, conflicts are waged over food and mineral resources, shifting climates are fuelling migration – and Donald Trump says it's all just a scam.
Join Arthur Snell as he discusses his new book Elemental: the new geography of climate change and how we survive it. Spanning conflict in the Sahel, Russia's war in Ukraine, the US coveting Greenland, NEOM in Saudi Arabia, and China's energy push, Snell explores how the climate crisis is now in every part of our politics. But while there is much to concern us here, there's hope too. The world faces various futures, and it can adapt and respond to the realities of a changing climate.
Buy Elemental: The New Geography of Climate Change and How We Survive it
https://uk.bookshop.org/a/8711/9781035412945
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Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:20 The Petro-State Panic: Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the End of Oil
03:32 The Sahel Crisis: Climate Migration and Fragile States
08:24 Uranium & Mercenaries: Russia vs. France in Africa
10:25 The Arctic: Melting Ice, Shipping Routes, and Donald Trump
16:21 Ukraine: Why Putin is Weaponizing Food and Farmland
21:35 China’s Monopoly & Russia's Future as an "Economic Colony"
28:18 The Surprising Winners: Morocco, Interconnectors, and Climate Hope
32:41 Outro
Credits: Presented by Sian Norris
Audio engineering by James Battershill
Theme song ‘Odyssey’ performed by Edward Abela