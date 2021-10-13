Why the kleptocracy debate lacks bite – and how to change it

Indeed, a call by the Uzbek Forum on Human Rights for leading Tory donor Mohamed Amersi to return funds from a notorious Uzbek telecoms deal reminded me that our public debate on kleptocracy is far from having the edge it needs. It was one of the few concrete demands for action that appeared after the Pandora Papers were revealed. More bracing calls are needed, such as seizing kleptocrats’ property and turning it into public housing. This would prompt serious debate about the UK’s role as an offshore jurisdiction and its consequences for citizens.

Asset seizures and returns are not only complex and time-consuming, they are also politically sensitive for several reasons. First, these offshore leaks have shown that a section of the British ruling class is seriously intermingled with their international counterparts. Our domestic rich use the same offshore systems, lawyers and accountants to hide assets, avoid taxes and generally enforce their will (including evading the rule of law) as Russian billionaire oligarchs. As long as this continues, there will never be any consequences for the ‘enablers’ – the professionals who ensure the mega-rich can hide behind their wealth.

Second, as soon as we target kleptocrats’ assets, the question about what level of wealth is ‘moral’ or acceptable in our country immediately comes into focus. And that means we need to tackle the other forms of extreme wealth in the UK.

Foreign oligarchs are among the richest people in the UK, but they are not the only ones. There are others with interests in mining, oil, chemicals, property, hedge funds and transport. They also hide assets and avoid taxes, and try to influence our politics at the highest level. Whether it’s Richard Branson allegedly moving to the British Virgin Islands to escape income tax (a claim he has rejected, citing his love of the place), or the fact that we’re not allowed to know how much Prince Philip’s estate is really worth, the ultra-rich hide their money from scrutiny and tax.

The real barrier to change is the way that all these factors – the alliance between the British ruling class and those overseas, and the UK’s role in funnelling wealth through offshore territories – work together. To make it the focus of political struggle would, in effect, be a declaration of class war. But that would at last make the UK’s responsibility for global kleptocracy a genuinely national political issue.