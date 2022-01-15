After two years of COVID, Johnson’s priority is unchanged: wealth over health

Two years ago this week saw the first mention of the new coronavirus infection in the UK media. Now, the Office for National Statistics’ assessment of the death toll is currently 181,000 – one of the worst in Europe. In recent weeks, the daily death toll was stable at around a hundred a day, leading ministers to claim that the worst might be over. It was a convenient position given Boris Johnson’s problems, but this week has seen a very unwelcome surge in the number of COVID-related deaths, with 398 reported on 12 January alone.

Nevertheless, Johnson’s government is under pressure as never before and is pulling out all the stops to present this rosier picture of COVID, even trying to suggest that the UK is something of a success story. This flies in the face of reality, especially in relation to the underlying ideological stance of Johnson’s government that has done so much damage to the country.

The government’s performance in a single month – January 2020, culminating in an extraordinary speech from Johnson on 3 February – set the scene for all that has followed since. Though it is only two years ago, it is easily forgotten, which is why it is salutary to look back on that period now for what it tells us about this government’s view and its response to COVID right from the beginning.

In one sense, the starting point is actually before the pandemic. Back in July 2018, the government had published a very detailed, expert-led National Biosecurity Strategy, which set out how the country should respond to a novel pandemic. In theory, it meant that the UK was very well-prepared, so much so that the World Economic Forum considered it one of the world’s best strategies. Practice showed something very different: a deeply ingrained political belief that the economy had to be the priority.

The pandemic originated in China, most likely in early November 2019 and was starting to spread within the country before the end of that year. In the UK, the then health secretary, Matt Hancock, was first informed about the virus on 3 January 2020, when Johnson was in the Caribbean, enjoying the first of several holidays in 2020. He was informed when he returned to work on 7 January. Government response in the following weeks was slow in the extreme and Hancock reported to Parliament on 23 January that the risk of a pandemic was “low".