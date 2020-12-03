GPs ‘left in the dark’ over COVID vaccine rollout

Although GPs are still expected to have a major role in the national vaccine roll outs, the complexity of storage and distribution of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine means hospitals and specialist vaccine centres will instead play the lead role.

A number of GPs contacted by openDemocracy, many of them with experience of frontline medicine in both hospital and community settings, said GPs were being left “totally in the dark about what is now expected of us.”

One doctor, who asked not to be named for professional reasons, warned: “The contract issued at the beginning of November was essentially pointless and unnecessary. It was headline-grabbing and little else. GP practices were told the NHS and the government would not be repeating the mistakes of the track-and-trace debacle, which effectively sidelined experienced public health doctors and the most community-connected part of the NHS in favour of a new privately-run operation.”

He added: “Leaving GP practices in the dark about what needs to happen and what they need to do to prepare for this unprecedented programme, risks them being set up to fail. And once again that could lead to GPs being sidelined in favour of an untested private sector operation.”

Another GP, also speaking anonymously, told openDemocracy that more information from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS was urgently needed. “What are the nominated surgeries within each wider primary care network expected to have in place? What additional staff can be hired? What targets can be expected between now and March? These are all key questions, but at the moment we have no answers.

“It feels as though we are in a vacuum that’s part of a massive public relations exercise, designed to make Boris Johnson’s governance look as good as it can.”

Missing information

The DES (direct enhanced services) contract, issued by the NHS in November, effectively told England’s GPs that they should begin preparations for a nationwide roll-out of approved vaccines. But detailed information on what they were preparing for was absent.

The Department of Health and the NHS were already aware of growing disquiet among England’s GPs. A letter sent last month to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, by the Doctors Association UK (DAUK) demanded that the additional costs of setting up vaccine programmes among GP groups needed to be met by the government. The letter also pointed out growing IT concerns, and the risks to other non-COVID patient care in GP practices.

Although the government has set aside a £170 million pot intended to be used in the transformation of surgeries and some pharmacists into specialist vaccination hubs, the DAUK letter said the government money being offered is too little and “unrealistic” for such a huge task.