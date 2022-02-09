Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new job as minister for ‘Brexit opportunities’ could make him substantially richer through his shares in an $8bn investment fund, experts have warned.

Rees-Mogg is a major shareholder in Somerset Capital, which he founded, and stands to gain if its funds benefit from Brexit trade deals. The firm specialises in investment across ‘emerging markets’ and major economies, such as China.

The government insists Rees-Mogg will not make decisions “in respect of financial services”, though could not give a full description for his new brief.

But Susan Hawley, executive director of Spotlight on Corruption, told openDemocracy: “Rees-Mogg’s vast investment portfolio in dozens of sectors across several continents could pose a serious conflict of interest with his reported intention of axing a thousand regulations when he could stand to benefit personally from the process.”

It is thought that Rees-Mogg’s new role will largely replace the Cabinet Office minister role previously held by Lord Frost, whose portfolio included “coordination of cross-government positions on trade issues”.

Hawley added: “Worryingly, the government’s hurried announcement of his new ministerial role fails to even spell out his specific responsibilities, and so the public will be left in the dark as to what exactly Rees-Mogg will be doing on taxpayers’ time, and whether he will stand to benefit personally from any recommendations he makes.”

Steve Goodrich, of Transparency International, said: “It’s risky business when ministers hold briefs relating to their personal financial affairs, and even more so when there’s a lot of money at stake.

“In theory, there are rules in place to stop them blurring the lines between their public roles and private interests, yet in practice these have proven to be no more than just words on paper.”