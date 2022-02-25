Policing bill: MPs have one last chance to protect the right to protest

MPs are preparing to vote next week on some of the most controversial anti-protest measures left in the government’s notorious policing bill.

Amnesty UK has urged MPs to “follow the lead of their colleagues in the Lords in taking a stand against the power-grab” when the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill returns to the Commons on Monday.

Last month, the House of Lords rejected a string of proposals that would have given police in England and Wales increased powers, including the power to stop and search anyone at a protest “without suspicion”.

But there are a number of measures left in the bill that experts say would threaten the right to peaceful protest and leave over-policed communities fearing for their futures.

MPs and peers have already backed a number of these, meaning they are unlikely to be removed from the new legislation. But the Commons still has a say on one key detail: whether protests can be shut down for being too noisy.

“The whole purpose of protest is to get noticed and to apply pressure,” said Nick Dearden, director of social justice organisation Global Justice Now.

“Obviously this is going to be noisy and disruptive – that’s often the point. If we live in a country that calls itself democratic, we have a right to use the power of protest to hold these extremely powerful players to some sort of account for their actions.”

Marvina Eseoghene Newton, founder of United for Black Lives and co-founder of BLM Leeds and the Kill the Bill campaign, has urged MPs to stand with the people who want to defend their right to protest.

“You are in a position of power,” she said. “You're in a position to turn your privilege into power… to be on the side of those who are marginalised, and disadvantaged. And you can do the right thing now.

“The only reason we’re on the streets is because we're trying to create an equitable society. And if we can’t get an equitable society by using our voice and influence, we are being silenced. And by [silencing us], you are oppressing the majority.

“So, what side of history do you want to be on?”

Clause 55 of the bill would allow police to shut down or restrict a protest if they believe the noise generated will “result in serious disruption” or “have a significant and relevant impact on persons in the vicinity”.

The legislation has been opposed by a nationwide ‘Kill the Bill’ movement, with protesters taking to the streets to stand against the bill’s ‘authoritarian’ and ‘draconian’ measures.