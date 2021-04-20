Police arrested non-violent Palestine activists under terror legislation

A non-violent, direct-action group campaigning for solidarity with Palestinians has been threatened by Metropolitan police officers with prosecution under terrorism laws, openDemocracy can reveal.

Members of Palestine Action have also been arrested under counter-terror legislation, and charged with blackmail for threatening to protest against a company.

The group, which was established last July, has been inspired by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion’s use of civil disobedience to campaign for justice for Palestinians.

Over the past year, Palestine Action has used non-violent tactics common within peace movements to temporarily shut down factories in the UK that produce weapons for Israeli arms company Elbit Systems. Elbit makes drones, including those used to surveil the Gaza strip.

In 2014, a drone manufactured by the Elbit Systems, which activists say was at least partly produced in the UK, shot and killed four boys playing on Gaza beach, leading to worldwide condemnation of the Israeli military.

Last year, when returning from a trip to Ireland, co-founders of the group Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard were arrested at the Holyhead ferry port in Wales. openDemocracy has seen documents confirming that Ammori was arrested under the Terrorism Act by the Wales Extremism and Counter-Terrorism unit because she refused to provide the password for her laptop, which she says officers then confiscated.

“The second we showed our passports they showed us into different rooms – it was like they were expecting us,” Ammori told openDemocracy.

“They didn’t ask any questions, they just asked ‘what’s your password for your phone and laptop?’ I gave them my password to my phone. I didn’t give them the password to my laptop – I told them it had data from my work.

“They said from the get-go that we were being questioned under terrorism legislation. They said it was a minimum of three months in prison.”

Both of the activists had their laptops confiscated and Ammori says that, although the terror charges against her have been dropped, her computer has not been returned. Barnard was today charged with conspiracy to blackmail after threatening to go on a hunger strike against LaSalle Investment Management, the company from which Elbit Systems rents its London office building, unless it evicted the arms manufacturer.