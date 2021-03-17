UK academics unite to urge Dominic Raab to reverse ‘unprecedented’ aid cut

More than 2,500 academics from dozens of leading British universities and research institutes have signed an open letter urging the government to reverse controversial plans to pull £120m in funding for research in some of the poorest parts of the world.

The letter, which comes just a day after the integrated review promised to deliver ‘Global Britain’, warns that planned cuts in Britain’s overseas development assistance budget threaten “the sustainability and credibility of UK research leadership”.

Academics behind the open letter told openDemocracy that the proposed cuts will have a drastic impact on global research work, including that on pandemics, and will have serious repercussions for climate change research ahead of this year’s COP26 in Glasgow.

“This is not ivory tower research, this is research that is embedded in communities, working with partners around the world, as well as businesses in the UK,” said University of East Anglia professor, Jenni Barclay, who instigated the open letter.

Barclay, who works in disaster risk reduction around volcanoes in South America and the Caribbean, said the government, should “think again” and “recognise the alignment that research of this nature has with their own stated goals with their own integrated review, where the emphasis is on global leadership and partnership working together for a green future."