UK government plans 80% cuts to ‘world-leading’ anti-corruption work

British aid spending on global efforts to tackle corruption and promote human rights is set to fall by as much as 80%, openDemocracy understands – sparking criticism from former Tory ministers and transparency experts.

The government unveils its long-awaited review of defence strategy on Tuesday. But while prime minister Boris Johnson has been talking up ‘Global Britain’, plans currently being discussed in the Foreign Office would see drastic cuts for initiatives to prevent corruption in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Among the projects that could be at risk are law-enforcement efforts to tackle international flows of illicit finance; a flagship anti-corruption project in Tanzania, and a £16m media freedom initiative across North Africa and the Middle East.

Earlier this month, openDemocracy revealed that the UK government is slashing hundreds of millions in humanitarian aid to war-torn countries such as Syria and South Sudan – despite recent pledges of ongoing assistance.

The British government has not disputed openDemocracy’s reporting but has launched an international investigation into the leaks. Last week, the United Nations criticised the UK for dramatically cutting its global research funding – warning the move could imperil efforts to combat diseases similar to COVID-19 and Ebola.

Now, a source familiar with the planned aid cuts has told openDemocracy that the Foreign Office have discussed proposals to cut the department's newly created ‘open societies and human rights’ directorate's spending by as much as 80%. The move could mean spending is slashed on work to tackle corruption and promote good governance around the world.