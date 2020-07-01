Watch: How Dominic Cummings' contempt made us feel

This is director Mark Cousins' film of an article by Fintan O'Toole: 'Cummings’ contempt for lockdown rules makes the public feel like fools'.

It was written after Dominic Cummings – controversial senior adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – was accused of breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. For days the media was full of angry comments from people who had, for the good of society at large, accepted the restrictions that Cummings appeared to have flouted.

The text is read by Fintan O'Toole, Gill Moreton, Leni Rademacher, Asheq Akhtar, Mat Whitecross, Catherine Mack, E.M. Powell, Roslyn Law, Lubnar Kerr, Majinder Virk, Jon Savage, Asmamaw Sisay, Clara Glynn, Sonali Bhattacharya, Irvine Welsh, Yung Kha, Grainne O'Mahoney, Ian Adair, Sam Haillay, John Archer, Dave Anderson, Alastair Phillips, Karine Polwart, Jenny Leask, Darrell Butler, Barnaby Taylor, David Litchfield, Sagar Rathod, Jean Sadler, Victoria Blair, Lynne Jones, Gair Dunlop, Colin Richards, Huw Williams, Mark Cousins, Dhivya Jane Chetty and Jane Heslop.

Thanks to Fintan O'Toole and The Guardian for their permission to publish this.