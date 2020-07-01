Home: Opinion

Watch: How Dominic Cummings' contempt made us feel

Director Mark Cousins has turned Fintan O'Toole's words into a powerful statement of public anger: 'This Violation' (7.5 mins).

Mark Cousins Fintan O’Toole
1 July 2020

This is director Mark Cousins' film of an article by Fintan O'Toole: 'Cummings’ contempt for lockdown rules makes the public feel like fools'.

It was written after Dominic Cummings – controversial senior adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – was accused of breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. For days the media was full of angry comments from people who had, for the good of society at large, accepted the restrictions that Cummings appeared to have flouted.

The text is read by Fintan O'Toole, Gill Moreton, Leni Rademacher, Asheq Akhtar, Mat Whitecross, Catherine Mack, E.M. Powell, Roslyn Law, Lubnar Kerr, Majinder Virk, Jon Savage, Asmamaw Sisay, Clara Glynn, Sonali Bhattacharya, Irvine Welsh, Yung Kha, Grainne O'Mahoney, Ian Adair, Sam Haillay, John Archer, Dave Anderson, Alastair Phillips, Karine Polwart, Jenny Leask, Darrell Butler, Barnaby Taylor, David Litchfield, Sagar Rathod, Jean Sadler, Victoria Blair, Lynne Jones, Gair Dunlop, Colin Richards, Huw Williams, Mark Cousins, Dhivya Jane Chetty and Jane Heslop.

Thanks to Fintan O'Toole and The Guardian for their permission to publish this.

What can a world in crisis learn from grassroots movements?

For many communities, this is not the first crisis they've faced. The lockdown feels familiar to those who have years of experience living and organising in the face of scarce resources and state violence.

So it's not surprising that grassroots and community activists mobilised quickly in response to COVID-19, from expanding mutual aid groups and launching creative campaigns to getting information out to women at risk of domestic violence.

What can the world learn from these movements to get us through this crisis – and help us rebuild a better world?

Join us on Thursday 2 July at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT for a live discussion on these urgent questions.

Hear from:

Mona Eltahawy Feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her latest book 'The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls' took her disruption worldwide.

Crystal Lameman Member of the Beaver Lake Cree Nation and campaigns against the exploitation of her people and of their land, holding the government of Canada accountable for violations of their treaty rights.

Elif Sarican Activist in the Kurdish Women's Movement, host and producer of Pomegranate Podcast.

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

