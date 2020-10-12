A mother, her disabled daughter and the charity that's their “saving glory”

In this video Tina Fyfe, mother of Lauryn, a 17 year old suffering from autism, severe learning disabilities and a mood disorder, tells the story of what happened to their family when all services were removed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. We also hear from Rachel Logan of the Children's Law Centre in Northern Ireland who explains how the state was breaking the law by leaving Lauryn in danger during this time. Finally, we learn what steps the law centre is taking to ensure this never happens again.

Tina told us her story in more detail here. These stories are part of our series The Unlawful State: Stories from a Pandemic where we lift up the voices of those whose lives are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis and hear stories of how civil society are responding.