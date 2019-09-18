The human stories behind the Dunkirk evictions

When I met him with the rest of Doctors of the World (Médecins du Monde) team, we’d gone to the camp to assess the situation and health needs. That morning, the state-run camp of Grande-Synthe had been evicted. We’d heard some of the asylum seekers might have escaped the eviction (which meant being moved to far away parts of France) by joining a makeshift camp in the forest.

We were not prepared for what we saw. The people living in the forest had been cleared out too. A man told us about the violence used against them forcing them to abandon their camp. Salim and these other young men, fifteen in all, were afraid that the police might come back. They had run out of water and food but were too scared that the police would reappear to venture beyond the edge of the forest. Charities would be distributing food later that evening. But these frightened people didn't want to risk it. It took a lot of persuasion for us to reassure them and make sure they’d have basic provisions to see them through the night.

We took Salim with us. As a child, he’s entitled to special protection. We contacted another charity to make sure he’d be safe and cared for. But what if yesterday he had refused to tell us his age? Often, children like Salim are nervous of strangers, too afraid to speak.

According to international law, people on the move should enjoy the fundamental rights afforded to all persons regardless of their legal status in a state (see the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Human Rights Committee, The Position of Aliens Under the Covenant).

If we truly believe in the duty to eliminate discrimination, then legal status should not matter in relation to human rights. But this is often not translated into practice.

The situation in the camps of Dunkirk and Calais is so dire, and so far removed from what international human right norms deem acceptable, that the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights of Migrants said in 2018:

“Migrants, regardless of their status, are entitled to human rights without discrimination, including access to adequate housing, education, healthcare, water and sanitation as well as access to justice and medicines. By depriving them of their rights or making access increasingly difficult, France is violating its international human rights norms.”