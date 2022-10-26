The UK is in a moment of crisis and mainstream economics is failing to respond.

Many of the challenges we face today – from the cost of living to climate breakdown – are the legacies of a deeper and darker history that forms the very bedrock of our modern economic system.

As the effects of this system bite harder, many people are asking how we arrived at this point – how this country was formed, and what, exactly, was the purpose of Britain’s 400-year empire.

In BOOMERANG, a new documentary from openDemocracy, academic and author Kojo Koram visits Liverpool to explore how decisions of decades past are breaking Britain today – and how an honest reckoning with the legacies of empire can help us build an economy that works for all.

Filmed beside the city’s docks, once the site of the largest slave-trading port this side of the Atlantic, the film traces how empire created some of the country’s most loved institutions – from the NHS, to its greatest talents like John Barnes – but also the unequal Britain seen today.

BOOMERANG features legendary footballer John Barnes, academic and writer Dalia Gebrial, and Labour MP Clive Lewis. You can watch the trailer above.

openDemocracy is hosting an exclusive screening and Q&A with Kojo Koram, Dalia Gebrial and other special guests at ArtHouse Cinema in Crouch End on 8 November at 6.30. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.