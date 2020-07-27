ourVoices podcast: Tom Steyer on Joe Biden’s new climate plan

This week’s guest on ourVoices is the billionaire philanthropist, environmental activist, and former presidential candidate, Tom Steyer.

Since leaving the corporate sector, Steyer has pursued an active political career.

In 2013, he launched the nonprofit organization NextGen America, which mobilizes young people to vote for Democratic candidates who back progressive positions on climate change, immigration, and education.

Last year, Steyer launched his own outside bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Running on a platform that forefronted the climate crisis, he also advocated for a wealth tax and reparations for slavery.

Recently named a co-chair of Vice President Joe Biden’s Climate Engagement Advisory Council – we asked Steyer about Biden’s newly released climate plan, and whether there is a consensus forming in the Democratic Party around a bold environmental justice agenda.

You can listen to the full interview below – as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud or YouTube.