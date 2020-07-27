ourVoices podcast: Tom Steyer on Joe Biden’s new climate plan

ourEconomy

Former presidential candidate Tom Steyer discusses the future of the environmental justice movement in the US.

This week’s guest on ourVoices is the billionaire philanthropist, environmental activist, and former presidential candidate, Tom Steyer.

Since leaving the corporate sector, Steyer has pursued an active political career.

In 2013, he launched the nonprofit organization NextGen America, which mobilizes young people to vote for Democratic candidates who back progressive positions on climate change, immigration, and education.

Last year, Steyer launched his own outside bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Running on a platform that forefronted the climate crisis, he also advocated for a wealth tax and reparations for slavery.

Recently named a co-chair of Vice President Joe Biden’s Climate Engagement Advisory Council – we asked Steyer about Biden’s newly released climate plan, and whether there is a consensus forming in the Democratic Party around a bold environmental justice agenda.

Can we imagine a world without police?

All over the world, minority groups are at risk of unprovoked violence from police. And they are more likely to end up in prison too. But if demands to defund the police succeed, what would society look like – in the US and elsewhere?

Join us on Thursday 30 July at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT for a live discussion.

Hear from:

Chris Myant Contributes to openDemocracy on France, where he has lived for the past ten years. He started working as a journalist in 1968. For many years he worked at the Commission for Racial Equality, for whom he conducted an investigation into the Prison Service and the murder of Zahid Mubarek.

Aislinn Pulley Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Chicago

Maya Schenwar Editor-in-chief of Truthout, co-author of ‘Prison by Any Other Name’ and author of ‘Locked Down, Locked Out’. She also co-edited the anthology ‘Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect? Police Violence and Resistance in the United States’.

Amrit Wilson Writer and activist in the movement to end violence against women and girls and member of South Asia Solidarity Group

Chair: Laura Basu Europe editor, ourEconomy

