Six ways Donald Trump can still be brought to justice

Some historians and legal scholars believe that Section Three of the 14th Amendment could be invoked against the former president, for his role inciting the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021.

The amendment, which was ratified in 1868 to prevent former members of the confederacy from holding public office after the Civil War, states that no person who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US, “or given aid to the enemies thereof” can hold office.

Lawmakers including Tim Kaine, a Virginia senator who was the Democrat’s vice-presidential candidate in 2016, believe Congress could pass legislation enforcing the provision by a simple majority vote. If the courts then accepted the verdict, Trump would be officially barred from running for public office again.

Trump could also face criminal charges for his role in inciting the insurrection, from either the incoming attorney general, Merrick Garland, or city prosecutors for the District of Columbia. However, most legal experts believe a conviction would be unlikely given the US constitution’s broad free speech protections.

Defamation cases