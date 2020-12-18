Step aside progressive patriotism – intergalactic humanism has arrived

In many cases, it isn’t produced within the bounds of the nation-state at all. That wealth is produced by workers in formerly colonised parts of the world, to whom multinational corporations mostly headquartered in the US, Western Europe and Japan can pay ultra-low wages precisely because of the immigration laws that stop workers moving around looking for work.

This wealth is produced by people who see much of their income go to service the trillions of dollars of sovereign debt their countries have been on the hook for since decolonisation, to western banks and Washington-based multilateral institutions. It isn’t a coincidence that those people are racialised as non-white – the process of racialisation is what enables their super-exploitation in the first place.

Even if we look at the piece of the economic pie created within the boundaries of the nation-state, we see it is baked largely by immigrants, often from those same regions of the world, who have come to escape wars waged over resources or geopolitics, or in search of a decent wage. Or those who are indeed citizens but whose parents or grandparents came to the country – often eagerly invited but denied full access to the spoils of empire – who are working ultra low wages. Or who are the descendants of enslaved people, or of indigenous people whose land was expropriated.

They turn out to be the ‘essential workers’ caring for ‘our’ sick and elderly, cleaning ‘our’ buildings, producing, selling and delivering ‘our’ food. Most of that pie, meanwhile, is eaten by a very different set of people, who have a different relationship to nation and empire and are duly racialised differently.

I realise that I’m mainly talking about the race dynamics of ‘western’ countries here – settler states or former colonial powers that are usually racialised as white. But while different countries have different processes of racialisation, race is a structuring device in all countries, and all countries are part of the hierarchical inter-state system. And while it may be under threat, white supremacy is still for now the overarching racial order.

Race is what enables the continued imperialist process of primitive accumulation both inside and outside of state borders. If we could somehow expunge race from the nation-state, while the nation-state existed as part of the inter-state capitalist system, we would have to invent another mechanism through which land could be grabbed and people paid less than the cost of living and denied access to services, if we wanted to preserve that system. And that mechanism would probably look a lot like race.

Nationalism: what is it good for?

Ironically, the wave of white nationalism personified by Trump – and, in the UK, Boris Johnson – is a response to this very form of neoliberal imperialism, of which the US and UK were key proponents and of which their elites were among its main beneficiaries. Trump decried NAFTA as the worst trade deal the US had ever done, but it was a darn sight worse for those on the other side of it. After signing the agreement, Mexico’s minimum wage declined by 40%.

Given how much anti-Brexit sentiment there is in the UK, there has been weirdly little debate about the real source of the lack of sovereignty with which the ‘take back control’ slogan of the Brexiteers resonated so strongly. Not immigrants, not Brussels, but the power of transnational corporations – many of which are headquartered in the UK – to set the terms of people’s lives. The trade deals which liberals are so desperate to see done will likely strengthen that power and weaken national sovereignty even further. The EU was culpable in undermining democratic sovereignty to the extent that it let corporate lobbyists dictate its rules.

The idea that Johnson or Trump was ever going to fight the power of corporations to bring sovereignty to their countries’ citizens is of course laughable. They have not even had to pretend that they will do so, as hardly anyone seems to be making this demand.

White nationalists are raging against their own empire, as its spoils are distributed increasingly unequally, and as China threatens its planetary dominance after steadfastly refusing to play by its rules. For the white working class, it was never really their empire to begin with. As we have seen, one of the main problems of the nation-state is that it papers over class, the key fault line running within capitalism. The fact that things have gone so wrong for the white working classes of imperial centres opens up an opportunity not for a progressive form of nationalism but for a renewed internationalism.

‘Progressive patriotism’ often means glossing over racism and cherry picking nice, wholesome things to be proud of. In the UK context, even some of those who are least oblivious to racism tend to think that if we can just have an honest reckoning with our colonial past, we can move forward together and be proud of the good things about being British, like our NHS or, I don’t know, Coldplay.

But they are missing the crucial point: the past isn’t past. We can’t separate our social or cultural institutions, no matter how wonderful they are, from ongoing imperialist economic relationships.

Maybe if we faced our colonial past it would help us start asking better questions about our country’s future, such as: what would less racist trade, immigration and foreign policies look like and how can we bring them about? Those are good questions and progressives should definitely be engaging with them. Given that the nation-state remains a key political terrain, we can’t afford to abandon action on that front.

But that doesn’t mean that we need patriotism: ‘devotion to and vigorous support for one's country’. Or nationalism: ‘identification with one's own nation and support for its interests, especially to the exclusion or detriment of the interests of other nations’. We don’t even need to think that it’s possible to end racism or class exploitation within the nation-state framework – which if my analysis is correct, it isn’t.

Others argue that we should place a history of resistance and freedom fighting at the heart of our nationalism. In the US, Bernie Sanders was criticised for looking to Scandinavia for inspiration, when he had ‘the rich heritage of American radicalism’ at his disposal – the American ‘roughness and spirit of defiance’ praised by Walt Whitman. In the UK, it’s all about the Levellers and the Chartists.

Presumably those resisting UK and US imperialism around the world exhibit that same spirit of defiance and love of freedom?

And what about those progressive or indeed revolutionary nationalisms that have fought imperial power for independence, you may ask. Black nationalism, the nationalisms of decolonial struggles, even Scottish nationalism?

There is a world of difference between nationalisms based on conquest and those based on emancipation, and the two should never be equated. But if the end-game of those latter nationalisms is simply to have a separate nation-state that will find its place in the existing inter-state system, what chance is there that it will end up being truly emancipatory?

I tend to support nationalist independence movements, but only because they are resisting bigger and more entrenched powers – not because I think they will actually result in something good.

To hammer the point home, while the nation-state is part of the inter-state political framework for capitalism – a global system which is inherently exploitative (class) and even inherently imperialist (race) – it will always be a means for valuing people along class and race lines. For that reason, while nationalism is attached to nation-states, it will always be exploitative, and probably racist.

Can we imagine a different kind of nation-state, one free from racism and from all systemic exploitation and domination? Anarchists would say of course not (and I like to think of myself as a ‘champagne anarchist’). For them, any kind of state is the very definition of domination and structural violence. It’s not just anarchists. Max Weber’s definition of the state was that it held the monopoly on the legitimate use of violence within a territory. Gandhi said the state was the enemy of the people. The sociologist Charles Tilly wrote that ‘war made the state and the state made war’.

If we try really hard, we might be able to imagine a nation-state that is not part of the capitalist inter-state system, and therefore a nationalism that is not necessarily racist. But why would we want to? If we are going to be making leaps of the imagination, we may as well imagine something that is actually good. In fact, that’s exactly what we should do.

Intergalactic humanism

My instinctive internationalism has always been based on the sense that no matter where we’re from, we are all humans and we all matter the same. I suppose, then, that my internationalism is based on a kind of humanism.

But that’s tricky, because humanism has actually been precisely part of the problem I have been describing. The idea that humans are special, that they matter more than all other species, has been central to the project of what indigenous scholars have called ‘modernity-coloniality’ that has wreaked havoc on our planet.

Not only has this kind of humanism imposed a hierarchy of species, with humans on top, it has in that same process created hierarchies within humanity. Speciesism and racism, humanism and imperialism, go hand in hand.

Racism has worked by designating some people as less than human, as closer to nature: there, like nature, to be conquered and bent to the will of the dominant species. Claire Jean Kim shows that racism is zoological in nature – it works by reducing Black people to the status of animals. But that hierarchisation can only work if other animals are seen as without intrinsic worth and therefore open to the most horrendous treatment.