VIDEO: interview with Ann Pettifor

'Massive investment in the economy to generate good jobs is entirely affordable. A Corbyn government should have the confidence to do it.'

Laura Basu
2 October 2019

ourEconomy took part in this year's edition of The World Transformed, a political and cultural festival with over 6000 attendees running alongside the UK Labour Party conference that aims to build progressive power. We took the opportunity to catch up with some of the figures leading the movement for a new economy, both within the UK and beyond.

First up, we met up with Ann Pettifor—political economist, director of PRIME: Policy Research in Macroeconomics, fellow of the New Economics Foundation, and author of 'The Case for a Green New Deal'.

Ann spoke to us about rebalancing the British economy, the Green New Deal, creating high paying jobs, gender equality, transforming international finance, and how a progressive movement can take power.

