Galamsey is physically dangerous and capital intensive – all things are widely thought to be in men’s domain in Ghana. Thus, women have been limited to low-status work such as panning, transporting ore and water, and washing. Additionally, female mining workers are often exploited and abused. Consequently, they are usually seen as victims of men in mining and therefore in need of help. Moreover, programmes designed to address problems in mining are centred on men.

The mid-2000s saw more and more Chinese migrants arriving in Ghana to engage in artisanal small-scale mining, motivated largely by the rise in gold prices in 2008. By 2005, an estimated 50,000 miners had come to Ghana from China.

Women make up only about 2% of the Chinese migrants involved in mining in Ghana. But their impact and engagement in the mining sector is significant: research and news media reports show that male dominance in the mining sector is dissipating.

It’s not only Chinese women who are challenging that dominance. Our unpublished research shows that Ghanaian women married to Chinese men with higher income use their citizenship and their partnerships to get into mining.

In Ghana, citizens can get an official licence to do small-scale mining. These women use their Chinese husbands’ money to legally acquire mining concessions. They own concessions or mining sites and have employed workers to work on the mining sites – creating jobs for others. They pay taxes to the government as well as royalties to local authorities.

Both Chinese female immigrants and Ghanaian female citizens in the mining business have had some form of upward mobility. They have taken on breadwinning roles and are able to make economic decisions concerning their lives, businesses and households.