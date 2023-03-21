Rishi Sunak supports the expansion of police powers in the UK despite a damning new report that outlines widespread “racism, misogyny and homophobia” in the UK’s biggest force.

On Tuesday, a scathing review into the Metropolitan Police authored by government official Louise Casey found “deep-seated homophobia” in the force, routine “sexism and misogyny” and “racist attitudes.”

Despite this, the prime minister has said he is happy to continue his government’s expansion of police powers through legislation such as the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act or the Public Order Bill, both of which hand the police more power to crack down on protesters.

Just last year the government expanded police powers for stop and search, a policy that disproportionately targets Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. Today the Casey Report called for a “fundamental reset” of the Met Police’s use of stop and search.

Sunak “remains confident” in most police officers’ work and believes “the public would want us… to keep them safe”, Number 10’s official spokesperson said.

“The prime minister remains confident that the vast majority of police officers up and down the country are working to keep the public safe,” he said. “Whether that's in areas of terrorism or clamping down on illegal protests.

“I think the public would want us to continue to take steps where necessary to keep them safe.”

The Casey Report was commissioned following the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 by a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, who used his status to carry out the attack.

It details shocking incidents of Met officers assaulting and raping women, racially abusing colleagues, and harassing gay colleagues about their sex life. Often there were little to no repercussions for the perpetrating officers.

The report also says that there may be more officers like Couzens and David Carrick, a serial rapist who committed crimes for over two decades while serving in the Met Police.