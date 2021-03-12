Who's surprised that the suspected killer of Sarah Everard is a policeman?

Who would have thought that, in 2021, the suspected attacker of a woman walking home in London would be a member of an institution that should have been there to protect her?

There’s been an outpouring of anger across the UK after the police found human remains in Kent, now confirmed to be those of Sarah Everard, 33, who disappeared last week on her way home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

We don’t know much about the man who’s been detained and questioned on suspicion of Everard’s kidnapping and murder. We know that his name is Wayne Couzens, that he is also being questioned about a separate allegation of indecent exposure – and that he is a serving Metropolitan Police officer who was off-duty at the time of her disappearance.

Met commissioner Cressida Dick tried to reassure women and said that it’s incredibly rare for women to be abducted from London’s streets and that the arrest had "sent shockwaves" through the force.

Who’s not shocked that a policeman could have been responsible for this crime, though? Answer: anyone who’s been targeted by the police before – and anyone who knows that the police are inherently a violent institution.