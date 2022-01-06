The US must safeguard voting or risk a full-blown constitutional crisis

As Washington focuses on what happened on 6 January last year, more attention must be paid to why such events took place.

We need to understand not just the short-term planning and incitements that led to the Capitol riots, but the deeper waves of misplaced racial resentment and fake news that set this blight in motion and that continue to drive an epidemic of voter suppression and election sabotage across the US.

The tragic events that took place a year ago today, were in no small measure a backlash – to the 2008 election of America’s first Black president, the racial justice uprising that followed the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, and the emergence of multiracial democracy, evidenced by the surge in voting by people of color that helped drive meaningful change in the presidential election later in 2020. The latter was perhaps most notably seen in Georgia, which elected Raphael Warnock as its first Black senator and Jon Ossoff, the first Jewish statewide official in the state’s history.

The backlash was swift, violent, deeply disturbing – and it did not end on 6 January. It continues, in efforts to discredit the 2020 election by a huge swath of Republicans who can’t face up to Trump’s defeat. The backlash is also evident in the wave of state legislatures racing to pass ever more surgical and cruel voter suppression measures, aimed at disenfranchising communities of color, and in attacks on teaching our history. It also persists in the form of congressional Republicans’ refusal to seriously consider taking meaningful steps to protect our election system – the very bedrock of our democracy – from such partisan and racist attacks.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

This is no ordinary policy fight. This isn’t a good-faith disagreement about the best way to move the country forward. The refusal to pass even basic, common-sense measures to shore up the right to vote threatens the very rules of the road upon which a functioning democracy travels.