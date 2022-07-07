The Lugano declaration includes a set of principles that are to guide Ukraine’s reconstruction, including transparency, rule of law, public participation and sustainability.

That process, the declaration reads, “has to be inclusive and ensure gender equality and respect for human rights, including economic, social and cultural rights.”

The conference included a platform for Ukrainian civil society, but it included no labour organisations, according to a list of participants.

The International Labor Organization, a UN agency responsible for advancing workers’ rights and economic justice, said it was not invited to participate in an official capacity, although an ILO representative did attend the conference.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said that the reconstruction plan “needs to be a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine and it needs to be driven by Ukraine itself”.

“It’s absolutely imperative we get the Ukrainian economy going, we need to be able to support returning Ukrainians returning to Ukraine, we need to give people hope about the future,” Truss told conference participants.

openDemocracy has approached the Ukraine Recovery Conference and the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

A window of opportunity

Ukrainian trade unionists and labour experts are also concerned that the future outlines of international and state-led reconstruction may have already been set with drastic wartime labour deregulation efforts, and ongoing efforts to liberalise labour legislation prior to the Russian invasion in February this year.

George Sandul, a labour lawyer who defends workplace rights in Ukraine, told openDemocracy that a cohort of Ukrainian parliamentarians and government officials had used the Russian invasion as a “window of opportunity” to attempt to push through far-reaching changes to the country’s labour legislation.

These efforts, Sandul said, were part of a shift towards a “closing space” for labour organisations under the current Ukrainian government.

To help change this trend, Sandul proposed that international and state reconstruction efforts should guarantee the principle of social dialogue in Ukraine – where employers and unions, with input from the state, negotiate over work-related issues.

He pointed to the country’s mass volunteer movement that has emerged in response to the Russian invasion as evidence of Ukrainian society’s ability to self-organise, and therefore play an active role in socio-economic life.

Without at least some ‘minimal’ effort, Sandul said, poor working conditions in post-war Ukraine could lead only to further labour migration.

Zemlyanska was more pessimistic about the prospect of such negotiations, saying the principle of social dialogue had “died in Ukraine long before the Russian invasion”.