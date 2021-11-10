UK sponsors deregulation of labour rights in Ukraine

The UK is supporting the deregulation of labour rights in Ukraine, openDemocracy reports today.

Documents seen by openDemocracy show the British Foreign Office has advised the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy on how to push through new labour legislation, which experts warn could reduce Ukrainians’ rights at work.

Since September 2020, the UK has funded a project that is supporting the Ukrainian ministry on “transforming” the country’s labour laws.

A 2021 communication plan prepared by an international development consultancy and marked with the British Embassy in Kyiv’s logo recommends that the Ukrainian ministry should “stress” that liberalising labour laws will bring “positive results” for Ukrainian workers.

The communications strategy, which has been published by the European Federation of Public Service Unions (EPSU), includes an overview of media and leading commentators on labour liberalisation that suggests the proposed reform is out of favour with the Ukrainian public.

To promote the advantages of liberalisation, the strategy suggests that the Ministry should “make its messages easier and more emotional” to the public and encourage, via off-the-record meetings, supporters outside of government to make more “emotional” pleas to the public over liberalisation.

“The UK is effectively trying to undermine efforts of the International Labor Organization and the European Commission,” said EPSU, which claimed the UK is “financing propaganda” to “create a climate” against Ukrainian trade unions.

Recommendations on how the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy should communicate about labour reform | Source: EPSU

The UK Foreign Office did not respond to request for comment.

In January 2020, the Ukrainian government U-turned on a drastic attempt to liberalise workplace law and remove trade union property and rights after public backlash and protests.

Now, the government has tabled two new pieces of draft legislation – draft laws 5388 and 5371 – which aim for a partial liberalisation of labour law.

With more than three million people officially estimated to be informally employed in Ukraine, the government argues that simpler employment procedures will encourage employers to hire workers officially, attract foreign investors and create a more flexible business environment.

Specifically, the government is seeking to simplify hiring and firing procedures, introduce individual labour contracts as the main basis of employment relations – rather than collective agreements and the country’s existing Labour Code – and give employers more powers to change working conditions.