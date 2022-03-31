Nigerian student Moses Fehintola describes the days that followed the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine as horrific. He recounts waking up to explosions that left his heart racing and teeth chattering.

Fehintola, who was the president of the Nigerian Student Union at Sumy State University, told openDemocracy that although he was terrified, he didn’t have time to worry about himself.

“My number was put down in the [Nigerian] foreign ministry as the contact person in Sumy. I had worried parents and media outlets who were hoping to get stories calling all day,” he says. “I was trying to calm everyone down while being scared and not getting enough sleep myself.”

The lives of thousands of students in Ukraine have been upended by Russia’s attack. This included more than 4,300 Nigerians who hoped to earn a degree in world-class conditions, which weren’t being provided by their home country. So the war came as a shock – as did the racism that followed.

One such Nigerian student, Damilola Praise, who studied at the Kyiv Medical University, was in the capital when the war broke out, says the days leading up to the first explosion on 24 February were relatively normal. “People were still partying and going to clubs,” she says. “Then all of a sudden, I woke up to calls from my friends asking if I was still alive. It was terrifying.”

Fehintola confirms that Ukrainian citizens were unsuspecting. He says that after a meeting with the school authorities, where he was told everything was under control, he didn’t think they had anything to worry about.