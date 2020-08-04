Home

Visions of a World After COVID-19: Winners

Out of nearly 1000 entries, from around the world there could be only one winner in openDemocracy and UCL's COVID-19 competition.

4 August 2020
Artwork courtesy of David S. Goodsell and the RCSB PDB, CC-BY-4.0

We are excited to announce the winners of the grand prize and people's choice prize in the openDemocracy and UCL Visions of a World After COVID-19 competition. The competition received nearly 1000 entries and after much deliberation, the judges' decisions are in.

Grand prize winner: Elizabeth Hooton

The judges loved Elizabeth's intimate and personal account of how her life and that of people around her has changed during lockdown and how she reflects her hopes for the future. You can read her essay here. Elizabeth wins the grand prize of £200 in book vouchers and a bespoke training opportunity with either UCL or openDemocracy.

This is the inspirational perspective of youth at its best, intimate, outward looking, grounded in experience. It's absolutely beautiful.

Hannah Marcus, assistant professor of history of science, Harvard University

This essay was thoughtful and well-conceived. The writing is beautifully simple.

Bryan Brown, associate professor of science education, Stanford University

Runners-up: Keri Hui, Lily Peasegood and Polly Barber

You can see their entries here: Keri Hui, Lily Peasegood, Polly Barber. Keri, Lily and Polly will each receive £50 in book vouchers and a one-on-one mentoring session to help develop their learning or career plans.

People's choice winner: Bolu Adewumi

Bolu's essay received the highest number of votes from the public and wins £100 in book vouchers and a one-on-one mentoring session to help develop their learning or career plans. You can read Bolu's essay here.

Congratulations to all the winners and runners up and thank you to everyone who entered or voted.

Will COVID break up the UK?

Support for Scottish independence is at record levels. Support for a united Ireland is at record levels. Support for Welsh independence is at record levels.

The British state's management of the COVID crisis has widely been seen as disastrous. Will the pandemic accelerate the break-up of the United Kingdom?

Join us on Thursday 6 August at 5pm UK time/6pm CET for a live discussion.

Hear from:

Anthony Barnett Founder of openDemocracy, he has often written about the need for a progressive England to emerge from the shadow of Britain.

Allison Morris Security correspondent and columnist with the Irish News, and an analyst of politics in Northern Ireland.

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani Trade union organiser for Wales and the south-west, vice chair of the campaign group Momentum, and has written about rising support for Welsh independence on the Left.

Chair: Adam Ramsay Editor at openDemocracy and frequent writer about Scottish independence, most recently in The Guardian.

Read more

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

