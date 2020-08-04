Visions of a World After COVID-19: Winners

We are excited to announce the winners of the grand prize and people's choice prize in the openDemocracy and UCL Visions of a World After COVID-19 competition. The competition received nearly 1000 entries and after much deliberation, the judges' decisions are in.
Grand prize winner: Elizabeth Hooton
The judges loved Elizabeth's intimate and personal account of how her life and that of people around her has changed during lockdown and how she reflects her hopes for the future. You can read her essay here. Elizabeth wins the grand prize of £200 in book vouchers and a bespoke training opportunity with either UCL or openDemocracy.
This is the inspirational perspective of youth at its best, intimate, outward looking, grounded in experience. It's absolutely beautiful.
This essay was thoughtful and well-conceived. The writing is beautifully simple.
Runners-up: Keri Hui, Lily Peasegood and Polly Barber
You can see their entries here: Keri Hui, Lily Peasegood, Polly Barber. Keri, Lily and Polly will each receive £50 in book vouchers and a one-on-one mentoring session to help develop their learning or career plans.
People's choice winner: Bolu Adewumi
Bolu's essay received the highest number of votes from the public and wins £100 in book vouchers and a one-on-one mentoring session to help develop their learning or career plans. You can read Bolu's essay here.
Congratulations to all the winners and runners up and thank you to everyone who entered or voted.
