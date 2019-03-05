Why Chinese authorities are trying to rein in jingoism

Last November, Reminwang, the official website of the Chinese ruling party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily, triumphantly announced that “the world's first genetically edited babies have been born in China”.

However, the adulation was short-lived. The breakthrough set off a storm of backlash within domestic and international scientific communities for ignoring ethical concerns around the genome editing of embryos. A practice which is currently banned in several countries including the UK.

In response to the condemnation, the People’s Daily website quietly deleted the initial report and ran an editorial, “Scientific Developments Cannot Leave Ethics Behind”. Two months later, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported that after an investigation, the scientists who carried out the gene-editing “seriously violated” state regulations and are likely to face criminal charges.

The gene-editing controversy belongs to a long line of hubristic media stories that have been followed by awkward reversals over the last year. With the country currently embroiled in a trade war with the US, authorities are increasingly sensitive to how China is perceived on the international stage.

One of the most significant row backs to date has been government’s softening of its “Made in China 2025” initiative. Launched with fanfare in 2015, its stated aims were to make China the dominant market force in ten key industries, including semiconductors and robotics.

The policy provoked alarm in the West, particularly in Washington, and was subsequently downplayed by the state-run media. According to Reuters, the state news agency Xinhua referred to the policy more than 140 times in the first half of 2018, but abruptly stopped doing so after June 5. A propaganda directive ordering media to stop using the term was leaked later that month.

Nationalistic rhetoric

Zealous national pride can be easily felt when glancing through the online comment sections under news stories announcing new scientific or technological advances published on Chinese media. The message is extremely clear – after a century of humiliation, China has overtaken the West and will no longer be bullied by it. But it would be unfair to single out the media for responsibility. This hyper-nationalistic, and at times xenophobic and chauvinistic, rhetoric has become widespread over the past few years – perhaps nowhere more so than in the movie industry.

In 2017, a box office record-breaking ($873 million) action mega-blockbuster Warrior Wolf II – in which a Chinese veteran rescues Chinese and African civilians and beats an American villain to death – perfectly managed to combine a narrative of victimisation with masculine heroism. The film received standing ovations in cinemas and was selected as China’s submission in the best foreign-language film category to the 2018 Oscars.

The following year, a film touting the nation’s achievements – in science, technology and poverty alleviation – over the past five years since President Xi Jinping assumed office became the country’s top-grossing documentary of all time. The success of the documentary, translated as “Bravo, My Country”, was in no small part down to a concerted mobilisation effort by state and party-affiliated organisations.

However, only one month later, the Chinese streaming platforms received a letter from the film’s distributor asking them to take the film offline, citing instructions from the state propaganda department. No one knows for sure why the film was killed abruptly, but the timing coincided with a new US sanction against ZTE, a Chinese telecommunications giant.