How ‘millennipreneurs’ are developing the southern Africa of the future

I thought I was financially well prepared to start the business. However, the initial investment quickly ran out. I did not have the cash flow to hire full-time staff. The cost of hiring vehicles was eating into profits. We built strong relationships with trusted tour guides whom we could rely on for our tours. But we had to secure our own vehicles and be able to pay the drivers to keep our costs low.

We had positioned ourselves in the market as a tour operator for the adventurous young South African who wanted to explore their continent. It was an instant hit with our clients. By the end of 2016 we were hosting two group tours per month, mostly within South Africa. By 2018 we had expanded our offering by adding travel experiences in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland and Malawi. These were road trips lasting several days, with experiences ranging from scuba diving to cultural and music festivals.

We applied for loans but were never approved. The bank with whom we had our business accounts, and with whom I had banked for years, enjoying black card status when employed, offered only credit cards as a reprieve to our financial woes. We were unsuccessful in raising finance from a few tourism associations purporting to represent small businesses. Some of them, including those that target women entrepreneurs, had high joining fees that we could not afford.

In 2018 our fundraising journey led us to enter the Booking.com Booster Accelerator Programme, whose application process was geared toward sustainability and impact. Though we did not succeed, we realised that tourism is a lifeline with much potential for employment and growth in the communities we travel through, especially for women and young people. We knew that had to scale digitally in order to maximise this impact. This catapulted Zulu Nomad into the world of travel technologies and innovation in tourism.

The challenges in business that I have faced as owner-manager of Zulu Nomad are not necessarily the result of my being a woman. Every millennial entrepreneur, woman or man, faces challenges with funding and cash flow. However, women in African countries must make a lot more sacrifices and overcome more challenges than men to be successful entrepreneurs. Gender-based violence is a huge challenge for women and affects self-confidence and the ability to focus on and grow your business. Even for those of us with extremely supportive partners and families, the role of being a mother or wife with responsibilities towards your family places a burden on business operations.

My experiences in eight African countries provide an intimate understanding of the challenges of small business owners and young travellers. Just like me, a new generation of entrepreneurs in tourism and technology-driven start-ups is emerging, solving local challenges, large and small, and creating jobs.

Overcoming generational challenges

Empowering millennial women entrepreneurs involves creating platforms which enable them to share experiences with their peers, while providing access to capital, markets, products and services. These platforms are not the same as those involving people who grew up at different times.

An approach which has helped us navigate some of these challenges is to collaborate with other millennial women entrepreneurs. Zulu Nomad recently established an online training platform in partnership with My Future Work, a women-owned start-up focused on helping entrepreneurs and big business alike develop skills for the future. For young women who have childcare duties, this online course gives them flexibility to learn at the time that suits them.

In 2019, Zulu Nomad launched the inaugural Africa Travel Hackathon, a concentrated session with developers, designers and data scientists to work together to create solutions and present them to tourism stakeholders and investors for further development. Most entrants were men. However, more young women are expressing interest in coding and asking to join future hackathons.

We followed this up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with two online training programmes targeted at entrepreneurs in the hospitality and tourism sector, who typically do not meet the requirements for any government relief or financial support during this time: Digital Skills and 4IR Masterclass for Tourism and Hospitality Entrepreneurs, and the free Standard Protocols for Covid-19 Operations: For Accommodation Business Owners. Since the soft launch of the latter course on 7 July 2020, over 80 business owners have completed it. Both courses have been a hit with women entrepreneurs.