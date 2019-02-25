How fast food changed historian Marcia Chatelain's thinking about capitalism and race

An award-winning African-American history scholar and author on uncovering the structural causes of food poverty.

Marcia Chatelain studies the relationship between fast food and race in America. In the latest episode of Changed My Mind, we dive deep into how that study has led this award-winning scholar and author to change her mind about the capitalist American dream she grew up with.

We also delve into the times Marcia's students – she is an associate professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University, Washington DC – have made her sit back and think. Of course we also couldn't resist the temptation to ask a fast food scholar to tell us who makes the best French fries...

