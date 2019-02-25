Print Friendly and PDF
How fast food changed historian Marcia Chatelain's thinking about capitalism and race

The Depolarization Project 25 February 2019

An award-winning African-American history scholar and author on uncovering the structural causes of food poverty.

Marcia Chatelain is an associate professor of history at Georgetown University Marcia Chatelain is an associate professor of history at Georgetown University. Image: Georgetown University Marcia Chatelain studies the relationship between fast food and race in America. In the latest episode of Changed My Mind, we dive deep into how that study has led this award-winning scholar and author to change her mind about the capitalist American dream she grew up with. 

We also delve into the times Marcia's students – she is an associate professor of history and African American studies at Georgetown University, Washington DC – have made her sit back and think. Of course we also couldn't resist the temptation to ask a fast food scholar to tell us who makes the best French fries... 

About the author

The Depolarization Project exists to help people listen, learn and lead. It does this through researching what works (and what doesn’t), providing training courses to businesses, students and community groups and encouraging leaders to open up to changing their own mind.

Related Articles
Steve Martin: Changing your ways is easier than changing your mind
The Depolarization Project
Why Jo Swinson changed her mind about all-women shortlists
The Depolarization Project
Leaving the white nationalist movement with Derek Black
The Depolarization Project
What happens in your brain when you change your mind
The Depolarization Project
Changed My Mind: "I thought devolution didn't work, now I'm a big fan"
The Depolarization Project
