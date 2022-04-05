5 times Channel 4 left the UK government red-faced

The UK government has confirmed its plans to press ahead with the privatisation of Channel 4, after months of pushing the idea.

The decision has been met with a backlash, and ministers have been accused of “cultural vandalism”.

Critics of the move, including Labour MP Dawn Butler, have condemned the Conservative Party for trying to “suppress free speech” and “dictate” news outlets.

Here are five times that Channel 4 has embarrassed the Tories.

Lying in politics

In 2017, Krishnan Guru-Murthy challenged then-Brexit secretary David Davis on lying in politics. In a question about Theresa May’s performance on the campaign trail and the Brexit negotiations that were ongoing at the time, Guru-Murthy asked: “Why does she go around saying things that aren’t true?”

May had made a statement claiming the Labour Party wanted uncontrolled migration.