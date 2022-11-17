As Rishi Sunak’s chancellor Jeremy Hunt sets out his autumn statement to try to salvage the damage done to the UK’s economy by his predecessor, it’s worth remembering the global pain inflicted by Sunak himself when he was in Hunt’s job.

Almost exactly two years ago, Sunak stood in front of Parliament and announced a decision to tear up the government’s legally binding decision to spend 0.7% of the UK’s gross national income on official development assistance (ODA) – that is, international aid.

The decision made an estimated £4.6bn dent in international development and humanitarian work on education and health, affecting commitments to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the Green Climate Fund, the Adaptation Fund and other country-specific investments in Bangladesh and Syria – to name just a few.

The impact on women and girls has been especially huge – with gains on gender equality made prior to the pandemic suffering setbacks globally.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

It is impossible to understand the meaning of these ODA cuts without returning to Brexit.

Brexit was not simply a vote about the UK leaving the European Union. Underpinning the Leave campaign was a racialised, class-based, ultra-nationalist logic that can be likened to Trump’s America First political campaign.

Brexit relied on whipping up a race-based nationalist fervour among the economically disenfranchised that positioned ethnicity – in this case, whiteness – as under threat. The need for policies that secured both the physical, legal, financial and metaphorical territory of whiteness was sold as the basis of saving Britain.

A trio of contradictions

Populist nationalist policies such as those we are witnessing in England are intentionally contradictory. Three contradictions are worth highlighting.

The first is a claim to nationalism as a basis to protect the most marginalised in the society from the ‘other’: foreigners, migrants, racialised and gender minorities. Positioning other forces as the problem – rather than implementing just and equitable economic programmes – externalises how race, gender and class are hardwired into the structure of our societies.

Gender becomes central to resolving nationalist anxieties, through greater regulation of birth or marriage, which is partly why the backlash against the rights of gender minorities has gained support in England. Whiteness and proximity to whiteness becomes a running feature, with the protection of a version of ‘national purity’ from ‘the other’ seen in migration policies such as the government’s Rwanda plan, or the racism denialism in the report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.

The second contradiction is policies based on trickle-down economics, which protect the rich while placing the burden of securing affordable public goods and services on the economically and socially marginalised through high taxation regimes and privatisation. It’s alarming that poverty is barely mentioned in the UK’s updated international development strategy, meaning that profit once again takes priority over people.