US anti-abortion group targets Ukrainian refugees

US anti-abortion group Heartbeat International is taking advantage of Russia’s war in Ukraine to fundraise for ‘crisis pregnancy centres’ targeting refugees, openDemocracy has learnt.

Reproductive health experts fear the group could use its centres in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary and Romania to gain access to vulnerable people and persuade them to continue with unwanted pregnancies.

Christian organisation Heartbeat International has been sending fundraising messages to its subscribers since 9 March requesting money for one of its affiliates, the Kharkov Pregnancy Assistance Center in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The centre was founded in 2003 as a “ministry for the protection of human life and family”, according to the Heartbeat webpage dedicated to the group.

One message reads: “Over a million refugees have fled Ukraine. Many are women and children. They’re in dire need of help – especially those facing unexpected pregnancies.” Clicking on a “help women in crisis” button, readers are directed to a donation page on Cornerstone, a US “Christian owned and operated” payment system.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Heartbeat International is also raising money for the Ukrainian National Crisis Pregnancy Aid Hotline, which defines itself as a “mobile” organisation in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, western Ukraine.

Heartbeat’s vice-president of communications, Andrea Trudden, did not deny that the group was seeking to influence people in and around Ukraine to keep unwanted pregnancies. “Aggressive, deadly military actions against a democratic state should never be a reason to fail to help pregnant women choose life,” she said.

‘Crisis pregnancy centre’ is the name used for public-facing operations run by organisations whose primary goal is to dissuade people with an unplanned pregnancy from accessing abortion care. Typically, these centres attract clients by offering free pregnancy tests and scans, counselling and even financial support, alongside an anti-abortion message.