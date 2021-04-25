Hercules to Superman: Five ‘90s TV stars who became Christian right celebrities

Hercules, Superman, Sabrina the Teenage Witch: If you watched TV in the 1990s, the faces who portrayed these characters will be familiar to you. But where are they now? If you watch Netflix instead of Pureflix – the Christian right alternative to the streaming platform – you may not know the answer.

Four years ago, undercover at the ultra-conservative World Congress of Families (WCF) summit in Budapest, I was surprised to learn that today’s threats to women’s and LGBTIQ rights involve internationally-connected and organised movements – that also target media and entertainment industries.

The WCF’s partners include Movieguide – a group that gives out annual ‘Christian Oscars’ awards. Pureflix is meanwhile allied to the International Coalition of Apostolic Leaders (ICAL), which aims to “effectively accelerate the advancement of the Kingdom of God into every where of society.”

US culture warriors have long targeted the media. They have campaigned for example against depictions of non-heterosexual relationships’. They have sought to influence what we see on screens – and have also created their own media to erase sexual and reproductive rights from viewers’ screens.

But you may be surprised to find out who they’ve hired. Here are five ‘90s TV stars who have since become celebrities in this Christian right media world.

1. Kevin Sorbo (aka Hercules, on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, 1995–1999)