Although I currently reside in Oregon, which is literally in the opposite corner of the United States from Florida, the devastating impact that Hurricane Ian is having on that state hits close to home for me.

I lived in Tampa, Florida, when Hurricane Irma hit, in September 2017. At the time, I was a few weeks into the beginning of the last of my three years as a postdoctoral scholar and visiting instructor at the University of South Florida (USF). Irma seemed to be headed straight for Tampa, and I had to prepare for the worst.

In my second-floor apartment, I placed large furniture face down on the floor in the rooms with windows and holed up in the hallway with a stash of fresh water, dry goods, and summer sausage (which doesn’t need refrigerating) to wait out the storm and its aftermath.

Ultimately, areas to the south of us sustained greater damage. In the end, I only lost power for almost two full days. Some people in my neighbourhood didn’t lose power at all; others in Tampa experienced outages for far longer.

By the official count, Irma took 134 lives, but a few years later researchers from USF and Brown University published a study in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association, concluding that the deaths of hundreds more elderly Florida residents, who were housed in nursing homes and died within 90 days of Irma’s landfall, likely resulted from the catastrophic disruption the massive storm caused.

We don’t yet know what the death toll for Hurricane Ian will be, but local officials have made grim predictions of possibly hundreds of deaths, and President Joe Biden has suggested there will be “substantial loss of life” as he mobilises federal assistance.

Ian made landfall as a category 4 hurricane in and around Fort Myers, Florida, a part of the state where I have relatives and where I’ve periodically spent time since I was nine years old, enjoying boat rides and seafood and getting to see the remarkable wildlife that includes manatees, porpoises, and a motley collection of strange shorebirds like cormorants, ibises and spoonbills. And, of course, alligators.

The area attracts both retirees and tourists from the Midwest (a vaguely defined American region that includes my home state of Indiana), and it’s sobering to look at the pictures of grounded boats and flattened buildings – some now reduced to exposed concrete foundations and nothing else – in the wake of reported 12-foot storm surges.