“I’d never consider myself an activist in that sense,” says Dr. Michael Haller, a medical school professor and head of paediatric endocrinology at the University of Florida. “But I’m sure as hell going to stand up for my patients.”

Although his primary specialisation is type 1 diabetes, Haller has treated transgender children, and oversees other paediatric endocrinologists who specialise in their care. And those patients’ well-being is currently at risk, given how prominent Florida Republicans, especially Governor Ron DeSantis, are targeting trans rights. The result is that experts of conscience, such as Haller, have become vocal opponents of the politicisation of patient care for authoritarian ends.

Trans people are now the primary target for political persecution in the Sunshine State (and many other Republican-controlled states), just as November’s midterm elections loom. This is a development that Haller views with concern. He describes DeSantis as “willing to use whatever tools he needs to maintain power, even if it means trying to utilise policies that are not in the best interests of people he represents”.

DeSantis is widely viewed as a leading contender for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential candidate, should that candidate be anyone other than Donald Trump.

For Floridians and other Americans concerned about the rights and welfare of marginalised people, that’s a worrying prospect.

Attacks on trans minors

Last September, DeSantis appointed Joseph Ladapo Florida’s surgeon general – the operational head of the state’s department of health. Ladapo has also been given a professorship at the University of Florida in what Haller, who has expressed concern over Ladapo’s lack of public health experience, describes as “a political process well outside the norms” of typical university hiring.

Ladapo has proved willing to use his office to pursue DeSantis’s anti-trans agenda, adopting the arguments of fringe groups and what Haller calls “cherry-picked” data to provide a fig leaf of cover to push for a sharp departure from both the US and international medical consensus regarding best practices for the treatment of transgender minors.

In April, Ladapo sent a memo to the state’s medical professionals claiming a “lack of conclusive evidence” for the benefits of gender-affirming care and advising that “social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents”. It also read in part, “Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy.”

In response, the Florida branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) put out a statement saying: “This non-binding guidance is in direct opposition to advice from every major medical organisation in the country.” The statement added that “the Florida Department of Health is attempting to demonise life-saving, critical, medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth. It is simply despicable and wrong.”

According to The Washington Post, Jack Turban, chief fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, called Ladapo’s memo a “shocking” example of misinformation, observing, “There are false statements on nearly every line of this document.”

Brandon Wolf, press secretary for LGBTQI advocacy organisation Equality Florida, said Ladapo’s policy proposal is one of the most extreme in the country. “The surgeon general is asserting that the state government should dictate what haircuts and clothes kids receive.”

Haller says the memo has already had a chilling effect, with some Florida doctors halting their treatment of trans minors.